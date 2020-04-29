Have You Taken the #ShampooChallenge?

Times are rough. Like really rough.

For most people this is months in self-isolation or quarantine and there isn’t a social media challenge left that people haven’t tried. It’s important to mention that by now, if you live alone or are in an unhappy relationship, you are likely experiencing the eagerness to have a deeper, more carnal, human connection that Zoom meetings just can’t fulfill. So what happens when your incredible urge to fornicate amid a pandemic strikes? A new social media challenge emerges and this one is definitely NSFW–or is NSF Home now?

We’re talking about the #ShampooChallenge. It has less to do with luscious and luxurious hair and more to do with what you can do with the bottle–gives new meaning to the term penis envy.

You may have seen these pictures popping up on Instagram. #ShampooChallenge calls for men, well-endowed men to be precise, to stand a bottle of shampoo on their fully erect–shut yer mouth! Now, whether those bottles are full of Pantene or not is none of our concern, what we really care about are the steamy bathroom pics emerging with full on VPL bursting out of quarantine.

We’re here for it.

In case you’re at home with your family, or your spouse, or if you are, in fact at your essential job, we will share some of our favorites, but let you do some more exploring on your own.

Just click on the links to see the FULL #shampoochallenge. It really does give you some perspect on how brand loyal some guys are!

Have you done the #ShampooChallenge?