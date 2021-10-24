Michelle Visage Judges The Pokémon Super Pet Contest

She might be known for dispensing precise critiques and even sharper words of wisdom, but RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and (and recent guest co-host of The Wendy Williams Show) Michelle Visage is judging another kind of sickening competition; Visage is now judging “some of the best friends we can ever have”, our pets; as the official Celebrity Judge for the Pokémon Super Pet Contest!

For the Pokémon Super Pet Contest, the categories are: Clever, Cool, & Cute, with the contest being thrown to kick off Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. The Japanese mega-franchise is inviting fans to upload snapshots of their pets, and even showcase their own prowess in “selling the garment” and dressing up their pets as their favorite Pokémon. The contest remains open until November 9, with winners announced on the 16th on the official Pokémon YouTube channel (complete with Visage hosting the winner’s ceremony). Their are prizes ranging from a signed Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl Double Pack, a chock-full Pokémon gift basket, and even a Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition.

“Our house is full of Pokémon fans and animal lovers—including our two dogs, Romeo and Daisy—so this event is such a fun way to celebrate the joy that animal companions bring to families all over the world,” Visage said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see all of the amazing animals that people are lucky enough to call their friends, so it’s going to be really hard to choose the winners!”

For details on the Pokemon Super Pet Contest click here

Follow Michelle Visage on Instagram