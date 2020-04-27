Michelle Visage Slams ‘Standoffish, Not Nice’ Jessie J — ‘Total Cold Person’

Michelle Visage didn’t give a f**k about her feelings towards Jessie J being public and we are here for it.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race mainstay blasted her in a new interview with Gay Times that came out on Friday, April 24.

Michelle brought Jessie up when she was asked about Nicki Minaj judging RPDR‘s season 12 premiere. Nicki was met with almost universal acclaim from fans over how well she did.

“What I loved about Nicki is that she was so, I don’t want to say ‘real’ because it’s a stupid term, but she was genuine, honest and herself,” she said. “When superstars come in, you don’t know what you’re going to get. You don’t know if they’re going to be standoffish, not nice, a total cold person like Jessie J was to us when we did the tour in Australia. But Nicki? She was amazing.”

Ouch! Michelle then doubled down on her words by adding, “I don’t care if you put that in there. It wasn’t nice. We were so excited too. She wasn’t nice. I was so excited and then I was like, ‘Boo!’ Let me tell you, there’s few voices that could hold up to hers. That b**ch can sang, oh my god. It made me sad, which is why I don’t want to meet Madonna. I don’t want to be let down!”

The British-born songstress has never appeared on Drag Race although her hit “Bang Bang” with Nicki and Ariana Grande was used as the final lip sync for the crown performance in the season 10 finale.

Based on Michelle’s words, I’m guessing we will never have a chance to see the two ladies kiki (or throw down) behind the judging booth.