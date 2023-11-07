Miguel Ángel Silvestre’s Latest Sex Scene Needs No Imagination At All!

And so it happens — Miguel Ángel Silvestre did some magic once again, as his latest sex scene requires no imagination, leaving viewers thirsting for more…

The 41-year-old Spanish actor is starring in the Spanish TV series ’30 Coins’, where he is portraying the character of Paco. The show’s official synopsis via Coming Soon reads:

“Father Vergara—an exorcist, boxer and ex-convict—lives in a remote village in Spain. Hoping to be lost and forgotten, Vergara’s demons catch up to him.”

The second season of ’30 Coins’ is currently ongoing, and according to the outlet, Season 2’s plot reads:

“The inhabitants of Pedraza find themselves confined to a psychiatric facility as they grapple with mounting supernatural terrors. The protagonists are compelled to confront a formidable new adversary, a malevolent force so potent that even the devil himself cowers in its presence.”

Aside from the terrifying supernatural events that are depicted in the series, one could say that Silvestre’s presence balances the element of horror a bit. In fact, his latest sex scene involves a steamy nightmare sequence wherein he is having an intimate moment with woman on a bed, which is located at the bottom of a rocky cliff.

We’ve mentioned that the scene requires no imagination at all, and that is no exaggeration, as the actor did not only show off his shirtless fit bod and toned muscles, but also a peek of his… Do we really need to word it out? 😉

Here’s a sneak peek:

’30 Coins’ Season 2 is available on HBO Max, and Episode 4 is set to be released on November 13.

