HOT

Richard Rothstein On The Events That 'Dramatically Determined' His Art Today

HOT

Dancer's Ad For Room To Rent Goes Viral

TOP

Gus Kenworthy Shows Off The Aftermath of his Snowboarding Accident

TOP

Bernie Sanders Shares His Reaction To The Viral Inauguration Memes

Mike And Karen Pence Are Homeless & Coachsurfing?

by
Vice-President Pence and the Second Lady walk pass the inaugural parade reviewing stand in the 58th Presidential Inaugural parade in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017. U.S. Armed Forces personnel provide ceremonial support to the 58th Presidential Inaugural during the Inaugural period. This support comprises musical units, marching elements, color guards, salute batteries, and honor cordons, which render appropriate ceremonial honors to the Commander-In-Chief. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Gabriel Silva)

Mike and Karen Pence are couchsurfing?

Last week, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris officially took office. At the end of the heavily memed inauguration, Mike and Karen Pence were seen walking off into the distance. For some, the moment was strange. That was the end of the Pence Vice Presidency? A quiet fade into the distance? It left one with the lingering question, what’s next for the Pences? And it turns out… it’s homelessness.

Reports are coming in that Mike and Karen are currently without a permanent residence and are splitting their time between friends and associates in Indiana. According to Business Insider, the Pences are currently staying at a cabin that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcolmb uses as a vacation home. Though, other reports say the couple are staying with Pence’s brother, Republican Congressman  Greg Pence.

President Donald Trump, left, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence, prepare to watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley onboard, Saturday, May 30, 2020, from the balcony of Operations Support Building II at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission is the first launch with astronauts of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. The test flight serves as an end-to-end demonstration of SpaceX’s crew transportation system. Behnken and Hurley launched at 3:22 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 30, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. A new era of human spaceflight is set to begin as American astronauts once again launch on an American rocket from American soil to low-Earth orbit for the first time since the conclusion of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Yahoo News speculates that the Pences are moving around frequently to avoid the execution of death threats or assassination attempts from angry MAGA followers. Towards the end of the Trump Administration, Biden seceded from Trump’s following and openly opposed Trump’s claim that the election had been rigged. This led to some rioters at the Capitol Building seeking out Mike Pence with harmful intent.

“The Trump-incited mob that stormed the Capitol earlier this month shouted that they wanted to hang Pence, and some of the people came within about 100 feet of confronting him and his family as they were hurried to a secure location in the Capitol,” the Business Insider wrote.

Pence and Trump reportedly shared little to no communication with each other after Pence spoke out against the election fraud claims. That said, don’t count Pence as any type of hero. In the end, Pence supported Trump until the 11th hour. Pence and his wife also have a long history of homophobic actions policymaking.

In addition, the Pences will have Secret Service protection for up to six months after leaving office and Mike is entitled to a pension. As such, it shouldn’t be too hard for them to stay safe and find a home after tensions have settled down.

Source: Business Insider, Yahoo News,

What do you think?