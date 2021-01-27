Mike And Karen Pence Are Homeless & Coachsurfing?

Mike and Karen Pence are couchsurfing?

Last week, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris officially took office. At the end of the heavily memed inauguration, Mike and Karen Pence were seen walking off into the distance. For some, the moment was strange. That was the end of the Pence Vice Presidency? A quiet fade into the distance? It left one with the lingering question, what’s next for the Pences? And it turns out… it’s homelessness.

Reports are coming in that Mike and Karen are currently without a permanent residence and are splitting their time between friends and associates in Indiana. According to Business Insider, the Pences are currently staying at a cabin that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcolmb uses as a vacation home. Though, other reports say the couple are staying with Pence’s brother, Republican Congressman Greg Pence.

Yahoo News speculates that the Pences are moving around frequently to avoid the execution of death threats or assassination attempts from angry MAGA followers. Towards the end of the Trump Administration, Biden seceded from Trump’s following and openly opposed Trump’s claim that the election had been rigged. This led to some rioters at the Capitol Building seeking out Mike Pence with harmful intent.

“The Trump-incited mob that stormed the Capitol earlier this month shouted that they wanted to hang Pence, and some of the people came within about 100 feet of confronting him and his family as they were hurried to a secure location in the Capitol,” the Business Insider wrote.

Pence and Trump reportedly shared little to no communication with each other after Pence spoke out against the election fraud claims. That said, don’t count Pence as any type of hero. In the end, Pence supported Trump until the 11th hour. Pence and his wife also have a long history of homophobic actions policymaking.

In addition, the Pences will have Secret Service protection for up to six months after leaving office and Mike is entitled to a pension. As such, it shouldn’t be too hard for them to stay safe and find a home after tensions have settled down.

Source: Business Insider, Yahoo News,