Mike Faist & Lucas Hedges to Star in ‘Brokeback Mountain’ Stage Play

Brokeback Mountain, Ashley Robinson‘s new stage play with music based on Annie Proulx‘s infamous short story, will makes its world premiere at London’s @sohoplace beginning May 10 and continue through August 12.

“I’m honored to be entrusted by Annie Proulx to bring new life in new form to her timeless and universal story,” Robinson states in a press release. “A story that means so much to so many, and will surely mean as much to a whole new generation.”

Jonathan Butterell is set to direct.

“When Ashley approached us about collaborating on Brokeback Mountain we were struck immediately by his deep connection to the world and community that Annie has so brilliantly written about over the years,” he explains. “He brought to the adaptation an authenticity and an understanding of these working class men, scraping to survive the harsh brutality of their environment and the insularity of thinking surrounding them, which ultimately leads to their tragedy.”

Set in Wyoming 1963, Brokeback Mountain follows the irresistible and hidden love between cowboys Ennis and Jack, who take jobs on the isolated Brokeback Mountain. All their certainties of life change forever as they flounder in unexpected emotional waters of increasing depth.

Although this West End production is not a musical, it will include music by Dan Gillespie Sells, who previously collaborated with Butterel on the hit show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

“The material and this complex story is inspiring to compose for,” Sells says. “I’ve really enjoyed reconnecting with a genre of music I grew up with and using it to serve the drama of each moment. Plus, I get to work with some legendary artists which is such an honour and a joy.”

Tony and BAFTA nominee Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hansen, West Side Story film) will star as Jack, while Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea, Boy Erased) will play Ennis. This will be both of their West End debuts.

In 2005, Brokeback Mountain was adapted into a critically-acclaimed film by Ang Lee, starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, playing Jack and Ennis respectively. The motion picture won three Academy Awards – Best Direction, Best Score, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sohoplace.com.