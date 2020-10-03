Miley Cyrus Covers Classic Blondie Single During iHeartRadio Music Festival

When Miley Cyrus released her new single, “Midnight Sky,” in August, it was apparent the 27-year-old singer had regained her groove. In the video of the making of the “Midnight Sky” music video, which she directed, Cyrus talks about one of the inspirations for her single:

“Even the reason it’s called ‘Midnight Sky’ is kind of inspired by Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass.’ I wanted the verses to feel kind of like masculine in a way and kind of tough. Debbie (Harry) showed that to be a rock and roll chick you don’t have to be tough. You can be glamour also.”

When Cyrus appeared at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September, she got her chance to perform the classic Blondie song and her version of “Heart of Glass” became a viral sensation complete with the stamp of approval by Blondie’s lead singer, Debbie Harry.

Cyrus posted her performance of “Heart of Glass” on Twitter prompting many to request that Cyrus release her live version of it on streaming services.

This lead Cyrus to tweet on September 27:

Should I drop Heart Of Glass on streaming?! 💀 pic.twitter.com/8yenZTZY6I — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 27, 2020

Fans responded to the tease.

And two days later, Cyrus released her live version of “Heart of Glass” on streaming.

By popular demand my Heart Of Glass cover is up on steaming services ❤️ https://t.co/mQaPI3EyjH pic.twitter.com/eZXfVh15KG — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 29, 2020

Once again Debbie Harry tweeted her approval.

Cyrus also covered the classic Hall and Oates song “Maneater” during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, complete with an explanation to Jimmy Fallon why she decided to cover the Hall and Oates single.

“So ‘Maneater’ – I think it’s very important to be transparent. So, I’m freshly single. So, anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband just knows I told you.”

