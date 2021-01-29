Miley Cyrus Performs Intimate Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk Concert series has been a staple of National Public Radio (NPR) since 2008 and has hosted well-known artists such as Taylor Swift, the 1975, Weezer, and Harry Styles, to name a few, as well as up and coming artists/ bands. The concept behind Tiny Desk Concerts came after NPR’s All Songs Considered host Bob Bollen and editor Stephen Thompson went to see Portland-based singer Laura Gibson perform at SXSW and were not able to hear her over a noisy crowd. Thompson joked that Gibson should just come to play at Bollen’s desk and Gibson, who was going to be in Washington D.C. three weeks after, agreed to the idea.

The first Tiny Desk Concert was a rousing success and soon became a regular staple at NPR. The basic rule behind the concert is as Vox explains:

All equipment (brought by artists) has to fit behind the desk. No PA system, no elaborate effects rigs, no fancy electronics.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tiny Desk Concert series moved to small concerts in the artists’ homes.

On Thursday, January 28, the Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for Miley Cyrus dropped on YouTube, and Cyrus performed alternative rock band Mazzy Star’s 1993 hit, “Fade Into You” as well as “Golden G-String” and “Prisoner” from Cyrus’ new album, Plastic Hearts. The Miley Cyrus Tiny Desk (Home) Concert can be viewed below.

