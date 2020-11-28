Review: Miley Cyrus’ ‘Plastic Hearts’ Is A Musical Triumph

2020 has been a mixed bag for the music industry. While the coronavirus pandemic halted concerts and music festivals temporarily, there has been an abundance of great music released this year. The seventh studio album by Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts, falls into this category.

Released on November 27, Plastic Hearts is a triumph for Cyrus, both musically and personally. The beauty of this album is there are no bad or skippable songs on it. From the opening guitar riff on “WTF Do I Know” to the violins at the end of “Golden G String,” Plastic Hearts is an album that rocks. Here are some impressions of certain songs.

“WTF Do I Know” – Listening closely to the lyrics, you can tell this song is about Cyrus’ ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Through the lyrics, you hear the anger and frustration from Cyrus towards her ex as evidenced from the chorus:

You want an apology? Not from me. I had to leave you in your own misery. So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on? And I, and I don’t even miss you. Thought that it’d be you until I die. But I let go, what the fuck do I know?

“Plastic Hearts” – this song could be considered as one of those songs that express the inauthentic side of fame and the search for something real.

“Angels Like You”- This song is so beautiful and sad. There are those that think this song is about Cyrus’s relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, whom she dated after she split from Hemsworth.

“Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” – The first collaboration on Plastic Hearts is with English singer Dua Lipa and it is remarkable how Cyrus’ gravelly vocals are complemented by Lipa’s melodious voice.

“Night Crawling (featuring Billy Idol)” – Cyrus’ collaboration with ‘80s rocker Billy Idol is a song worthy of both singers. This is one of those songs you will replay after the first listen. The song sounds so modern yet something you would hear during the ‘80s.

“Midnight Sky”- Absolutely love this song as evidenced from my article when the single first came out.

“Bad Karma (featuring Joan Jett)”- This is rock right here. If there was any doubt that Cyrus’ future is in rock, this song will silence the skeptics. This is another song you will want to listen to more than once during the first listen.

Plastic Hearts is one of those rare albums that are worthy of a full listen and more than once. It’s just a shame that it is not available on vinyl. The music from this album has a quality to it that would sound amazing playing from a turntable.

Plastic Hearts is available on streaming and CD now

