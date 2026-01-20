Don Lemon Calls Nicki Minaj ‘Homophobic Bigot’ After Anti-LGBTQ Rant

Nicki Minaj set social media ablaze this week when she intentionally referred to CNN journalist Don Lemon as a “C*CK SUCKIN” in a series of tweets, claiming she did it to provoke the LGBTQIA+ community. The move, however, didn’t land as she may have expected—Lemon, who is openly gay and married real estate agent Tim Malone in 2024, fired back, calling Minaj a “homophobic bigot.”

The drama erupted after Lemon covered a protest in Minnesota where demonstrators interrupted a church service over the presence of ICE agents. Minaj’s reaction was immediate, scathing, and in all caps:

“DON ‘COCK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!”

The tweets quickly caught the attention of her LGBTQ+ fanbase, many of whom have been among her most vocal supporters for years.

Nicki Minaj Explains Her Provocation

In follow-up tweets, Minaj made it clear that the phrasing was intentional:

“LOL!!! And I purposely wrote it that way b/c knew that would be the only way to get the cck sucks to post about it. They would’ve all collectively ignored the despicable behavior displayed by Lemon head. I’m glad they’re angry. They’re about to get angrier.”

The rapper doubled down with posts demanding Lemon be arrested, including the hashtag #ArrestDonLemon, drawing even more attention—and criticism—from fans online.

Don Lemon Fires Back

Lemon didn’t hold back. In a pointed response, he called out Minaj’s rhetoric and motivations:

“Nicki Minaj, stop talking about shit for which you know nothing about. This is out of your depth. You are a homophobic bigot. You don’t care about African Americans and you’re not an African American. From what I know, you are reportedly an undocumented citizen so you should be deported under Donald Trump’s rules. You have one family member who’s reportedly a sex offender and one of them is reportedly a pedophile and you have nerve to talk about me? Get a life. Stop being a pick-me.”

The exchange quickly became a flashpoint in the online LGBTQ+ community, with many fans calling out Minaj for attacking a prominent queer public figure.

Don Lemon: “Nicki Minaj, stop talking about shit for which you know nothing about. This is out of your depth. You are a homophobic bigot. You don’t care about African Americans and you’re not an African American. From what I know, you are reportedly an undocumented citizen so you… pic.twitter.com/wMaXGxYzrx — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 19, 2026

LGBTQ Fans React

Minaj has long enjoyed strong support from LGBTQ+ audiences—some estimates suggest that nearly 98% of her most dedicated fans identify as queer. Many Barbz were vocal about their disappointment, tweeting things like:

“Does she know her fanbase is like…98% gay?”



“When she finally wakes up from this manic episode, it’s going to be too late.”



“Damn this is the same community that has supported her for years!!!”

The backlash highlights the tension between celebrity influence and accountability, especially when queer communities feel directly targeted or undermined.

Trump, Nicki Minaj, and the Politics of Provocation

Minaj’s commentary on Lemon isn’t her first controversial move. She has publicly supported Donald Trump since last year and even spoke at the United Nations alongside the Trump Administration. Her engagement began when she shared a Truth Social post from Trump condemning violence against Christians in Nigeria, calling the attacks a “Particular Concern” and framing them as a human rights crisis.

For her queer fans, this political alignment added layers of discomfort. Many worry that her praise for Trump could inadvertently endorse policies and a history of legislation that negatively impacts LGBTQ+ communities.

One fan succinctly captured the frustration:

“Don’t forget who your fanbase is.”

It was a reminder that public figures with large queer followings carry responsibility, whether intentional or not, in how their words and actions affect real lives.

The Takeaway

What started as a provocative social media jab turned into a larger conversation about celebrity influence, LGBTQ+ visibility, and accountability. While Minaj may have intended to stir the pot, the situation underscores how careful messaging is essential—especially when queer fans feel personally attacked.

Love her or not, the Minaj-Lemon feud demonstrates one thing clearly: the intersection of fame, politics, and identity is a high-stakes game—and for LGBTQ+ audiences, words truly matter.