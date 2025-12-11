Mitch Brown Gets Questioned on His Bisexuality at Gaga Concert

In a world where visibility is both a blessing and a curse, Mitch Brown knows the struggle all too well. The trailblazing Australian Rules football player made history this year when he came out as bisexual, and while he was prepared for some backlash, a confrontation at a Lady Gaga concert was the last place he expected to face such hostility.

“Prove It”: The Audacity of a Reporter

Mitch, who made history as the first Australian Rules footballer to publicly embrace his bi identity, was enjoying a night out with his partner, Lou, at one of Gaga’s Melbourne shows when a reporter approached him. But instead of a polite greeting or a question about the concert, this reporter decided it was time to challenge Brown’s sexuality.

“I was a bit thrown, a bit put off, and you know, I’ve had this in comments in social media; but I’ve never had it in person before, having to prove my sexuality,” Brown shared in an Instagram video, which quickly went viral.

Yes, you read that right: A reporter at a Lady Gaga concert felt it was necessary to demand proof of Mitch Brown’s bisexuality. Let that sink in for a moment. To Mitch’s surprise, the confrontation didn’t stop there. After hearing his explanation, the reporter boldly claimed, “Oh, so you’re just gay then?”

The audacity is strong with this one.

Bi-Erasure: A Daily Battle for Bi Men

This is what bi men are up against every day: the need to constantly prove their identities, a form of bi-erasure that permeates both personal and public spaces. Brown, who’s been open about the homophobic culture he faced in his AFL career, reflected on the strange encounter, adding that he felt compelled to explain himself. “Remember, I’m at this awesome function with my partner Lou, who’s a woman, and then just so… yeah,” he said. But apparently, that wasn’t enough for the reporter, who couldn’t let the moment go.

A Lady Gaga Concert: Of All Places

The irony? The reporter chose to challenge Brown’s bisexuality at a Lady Gaga concert — a pop culture icon who herself identifies as bisexual. This alone should have been enough of a sign to show some respect for queer identities, but clearly, this particular journalist didn’t get the memo.

As Mitch pointed out, this wasn’t an isolated incident. The lack of acceptance for bisexual men is a heavy burden. “And people wonder why it’s taken 129 years…” Brown said in his Instagram caption, a subtle but pointed jab at the long-standing stigma that bi athletes in particular face in the world of sports.

The “Masc for Masc” Struggle: Bi Athletes Pushing Boundaries

To understand the complexity of Mitch Brown’s journey, you have to know a bit about Australian Rules football. It’s a sport that prides itself on being tough, full contact, and very masc for masc. For a long time, the idea of a queer player in the AFL seemed almost unthinkable, especially for someone who had spent ten years in the league and had heard his fair share of anti-gay remarks from teammates.

One of his peers allegedly said he’d rather be trapped in a “cage full of lions” than shower next to a gay man. So, Brown’s decision to come out publicly wasn’t just a personal revelation—it was a calculated risk, one that opened the door for greater acceptance and visibility in a sport that has traditionally been anything but inclusive.

For Mitch, coming out wasn’t just about his own identity; it was about advocating for those who don’t yet have the courage to be themselves in a highly masculinized world. “People ask me why I’ve been really apprehensive of talking to traditional football media, and I mean, this is just an example of why that fear for me still exists,” he explained. It’s clear why he’s cautious—this incident highlights just how much work is left to do in order to make queer athletes feel safe and accepted in the media landscape.

Support from Fellow Athletes and Fans: “You’re Not Alone”

While Mitch has faced his share of challenges, the outpouring of support from other queer athletes has been overwhelming. Former NFL player R.K. Russell and rugby player Devin Ibañez were among the first to offer their encouragement after Mitch posted the video. It’s the type of solidarity that makes the ugly moments worth it, and proves that even when one person’s bisexuality is questioned, a whole community has their back.

Brown’s openness and vulnerability have made him an icon not just for his groundbreaking career, but for his willingness to show up, even when things get uncomfortable. Whether it’s facing down ignorant questions or speaking up about bi-erasure, Brown is in it for the long haul. As he continues to advocate for greater visibility of bisexual athletes, one thing is clear: he’s not going anywhere.

The Long Road Ahead: Fighting Bi-Erasure with Visibility

The road ahead might still be rocky, but for Mitch, the support he’s receiving has made all the negative comments and encounters like the one at Gaga’s concert fade into the background. After all, when you’re making history, the haters can only stay relevant for so long.

