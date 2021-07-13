Mj Rodriguez Is 1st Trans Woman Nominated For Best Actress

Mj Rodriguez made history today as she was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for her role as ‘Blanca’ on the acclaimed FX series POSE.

Receiving a nod for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Rodriguez becomes the first trans woman to be recognized in a lead acting category.

Series co-creator Steven Canals celebrated the news on Twitter:

Holy shit!!! @MjRodriguez7 just made HISTORY as the first Trans actress to ever be nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series @TelevisionAcad #Emmys 💖 🥲 pic.twitter.com/FSxrSrLexH — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) July 13, 2021

The third and final season of POSE garnered a total of 9 nominations this morning including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Porter and Outstanding Drama Series.

This is Porter’s 3rd nomination having made history himself when he took home the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role of ‘Pray Tell’ in 2019.

The series has been a trailblazer since its premiere in 2018 by featuring the largest trans cast in TV history. And yet, until now, none of the trans female cast members had been recognized by the Emmys.

“Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez’s Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series is a breakthrough for transgender women in Hollywood, and a long-overdue recognition for her groundbreaking performance over the past three seasons of POSE,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

Ellis also called the series “a historic show that undoubtedly raised the bar for trans representation on television and changed the way viewers around the world understand the trans community.”

In additional LGBTQ Emmy news, RuPaul’s Drag Race was honored with 9 nominations including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for Mama Ru. Plus, two nods for RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Netflix’s Queer Eye garnered 6 nominations including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program as well as Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

And Schitt’s Creek star and creator Dan Levy picked up a nod for his appearance on Saturday Night Live in the Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category.

You can see the full list of nominations here. The 2021 Emmys will air live on CBS Sunday, September 19.