MJ Rodriguez Kicks Off Singing Career With Her 1st MV

Pose star MJ Rodriguez is now making her transition into a pop career. But will she thrive as well as she’s done with acting?

On Thursday, Rodriguez, under the name Michaela Jaé, released a ‘70s-inspired music video or “Something To Say.” It seems that the 70s and disco are coming back, as the Weeknd released a new disco hit titled “Take My Breath,” music of the time like “Just The Two Of Us” have trended on TikTok, and 70s fashion has been slowly re-entering the mainstream consciousness.

The latest song and visual to add to this 70s resurgence, “Something To Say,” is a sunny summer bop that radiates joy. And the influenced sounds of a saxophone and trumpet give a very upbeat Earth, Wind & Fire vibe. As for the lyrics, Michaela Jaé talks of grasping life and love by the moment and fighting together to figure it out. She in the chorus specifically sings about speaking up and claiming more joy and love.

Or as the chorus’s lyrics go:

“I got something to say (Ba da da da da daaa) I got something to say (Ba da da da da daaa) We all! Got something to say Speak up! / Stand out! / Wake up! / Get down! Everybody in the world I know you feel me Speak a little more love and its that easy.”

Life and career have been working well for MJ Rodriguez. Earlier this year, she received an Emmy nomination for her work on the show Pose. She is thus the first openly transgender person to receive an Emmy nod. And why “Something To Say,” is Rodriguez’s first attempt at a musical career, she has performed in stage musicals before. Rodriguez starred in the 2019 Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors.

With that, and her numbers on Pose, we know Rodriguez can sing. But, will her singing career take off? We’re rooting for her and we’re excited to see her soar.