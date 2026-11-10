Check Out These MMA NSFW Poses We Can Try In the Bedroom

Does the MMA have a secret?

A little tip for artists, photographers, and anyone collecting inspiration for their next NSFW project: don’t underestimate the power of a good wrestling match. Sometimes, watching two athletic men grapple on the mat can provide all the visual references you need. Don’t believe us? A viral MMA clip making the rounds online might just convince you.

And no, this isn’t your usual sports highlight.

When Things Get a Little Too Close for Comfort

The internet has been treated to quite the spectacle thanks to 19-year-old MMA fighter Slade Shadowshot, who recently became the subject of viral attention following his September bout against Kevin Nsiona.

The two met at Versus Moer’n Boer 3 in Pretoria, South Africa, where Shadowshot eventually walked away with a third-round submission victory. That should have been the main talking point, considering the young fighter maintained his undefeated professional record at 5-0.

Instead, it’s what happened while his opponent was on the ground that has everyone discussing the match.

With his opponent struggling underneath him, Shadowshot appeared to turn the grappling exchange into something resembling an extremely inappropriate dance routine. He repeatedly moved his hips toward Nsiona’s face before finishing the encounter with a laugh and an unmistakable middle-finger gesture.

Let’s just say this wasn’t exactly the kind of sportsmanship moment you’d expect to see in a highlight reel.

Awww Ground game in UFC isnt really my thing, but is for these lovebirds — DONN (@haldedstudios) November 6, 2026

The Homophobic Remark Behind the Antics

But Shadowshot apparently had a reason for his unusual behavior.

Following the fight, he claimed that Nsiona had directed a homophobic remark at him after being taken down. The teenager seemingly decided that if his opponent was going to use being gay as an insult, he would respond by giving him a moment nobody watching would forget.

He later circulated the footage online with the caption “Fair is fair, right?” The musical choice was just as unexpected: The Ronettes’ romantic classic Be My Baby.

Because apparently, even an MMA revenge moment needs a soundtrack.

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A Little Less Homophobia, Please

Jokes aside, there’s an interesting point buried beneath all the internet hilarity. Why is being called gay still considered an effective way to provoke someone, particularly in a sport where athletes are constantly putting their bodies on the line?

There’s nothing embarrassing about being gay, and there’s certainly no reason to treat it as an insult.

As for those looking for fresh NSFW pose references, well, MMA might deserve a spot on your research list. Just perhaps don’t recreate everything you see in the cage.