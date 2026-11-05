Andrew Garfield Is Serving American Psycho Realness

Sign us up for whatever Andrew Garfield is doing because his latest photoshoot is proof that this man can absolutely slay anything. The 43-year-old actor is the latest cover star of GQ’s Men of the Year issue, looking fit, dapper, and just a little reminiscent of Christian Bale’s American Psycho era. And honestly, we’re going to need a moment.

Andrew Garfield stuns for GQ Magazine. 🎥 https://t.co/byMt4KHb5d — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) November 4, 2026

Forget the charming smile and those familiar loose curls. This time, Garfield is giving us slicked-back hair, a smoldering stare, and an altogether more mysterious energy. Dressed in shorts with matching socks and shoes, he steps right into our field of vision, showing off his toned abs and sun-kissed skin. It’s giving polished businessman with a potentially questionable evening routine. Should we be concerned? Absolutely not. Should we keep looking? Obviously.

Is Andrew Garfield the Next American Psycho?

There’s something about this particular look that feels straight out of Patrick Bateman’s wardrobe. The styling, the confidence, the perfectly arranged hair… suddenly, we’re wondering whether Garfield is auditioning for a role he hasn’t even been offered.

And the timing makes the comparison even more interesting. Director Luca Guadagnino was previously rumored to be developing an American Psycho remake, although those plans have since been shelved. Speaking about the project’s uncertain future, Guadagnino said, “Maybe one day I would do it.” So, while we shouldn’t start casting Garfield just yet, we certainly wouldn’t mind seeing him explore that darker territory.

From GQ Cover Star to Sam Altman

Garfield isn’t just serving looks, either. The actor received GQ’s Performer of the Year Award and is set to star in Guadagnino’s Artificial, playing OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The film premiered at the 2026 New York Film Festival on October 5 and is scheduled for a U.S. theatrical release through Neon on December 25. Early critical reception has been positive, giving audiences another reason to keep an eye on the actor.

Naturally, the internet has already had plenty to say about the photoshoot.

“Even in a fashion shoot he looks like he’s about to forgive someone who doesn’t deserve it,” one commenter joked. Another practically begged, “I have to work!! let me compose myself!” Others declared, “Andrew Garfield understood the assignment, these shots are actually insane,” and “damn! hot Andrew was not on my 2026 card.”

Well, Andrew, we hope you understand the consequences of releasing these photos. Some of us were trying to have a productive day.