Moments When Gay Wrestler Anthony Bowens Set Instagram on Fire

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, a tag team in AEW known as The Acclaimed, won the championship for the first time, and Bowens posted a heartfelt message after their victory.

“I’m going to take a second to speak on something that I don’t really talk about much in front of a camera. Some of you know, some of you may not know, but I never thought I’d be able to have a moment like this. I never thought I would be able to live my dream because there was a time where I was very confused, and I didn’t know how to accept myself. But I fought through that bulls**t. I fought through all that bulls**t. And now I cry because I’m a champion.

So if you’re someone, if you’re someone who feels like me — and it doesn’t even have to be about your sexuality; it could be you’re depressed, you’re bullied, if life sucks in general — just know that everything gets better. We’re living proof of that. I love you. We love you. But most importantly, everyone loves The Acclaimed,” the 31-year-old professional wrestler expressed in an emotional video.