Moments When Gay Wrestler Anthony Bowens Set Instagram on Fire

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, a tag team in AEW known as The Acclaimed, won the championship for the first time, and Bowens posted a heartfelt message after their victory.
“I’m going to take a second to speak on something that I don’t really talk about much in front of a camera. Some of you know, some of you may not know, but I never thought I’d be able to have a moment like this. I never thought I would be able to live my dream because there was a time where I was very confused, and I didn’t know how to accept myself. But I fought through that bulls**t. I fought through all that bulls**t. And now I cry because I’m a champion.
So if you’re someone, if you’re someone who feels like me — and it doesn’t even have to be about your sexuality; it could be you’re depressed, you’re bullied, if life sucks in general — just know that everything gets better. We’re living proof of that. I love you. We love you. But most importantly, everyone loves The Acclaimed,” the 31-year-old professional wrestler expressed in an emotional video.
This recent victory made Bowens the first openly gay wrestler to win an AEW championship.
To anyone who needs to hear it right now..it all gets better. ✂️❤️ pic.twitter.com/s8s7zzKUYe
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) September 27, 2022
Related: ‘The Acclaimed’ Wins AEW Tag Team Championship, Makes History
And to commemorate his recent victory and amazing milestone, it’s not such a bad idea to look at some of his Instagram posts, which prove that he is a champion in the ring, and also a certified thirst trapper online 😉
Source: today.com