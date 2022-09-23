‘The Acclaimed’ Wins AEW Tag Team Championship, Makes History

Greetings Instincters, two for two Robert from Instinct here. Two for two as in this is my second article today about sports. That doesn’t happen all that often around here. Earlier today we reported on a naked bodybuilder throwing out the first pitch at a ball game. Now, news from the AEW and the world of professional wrestling. It’s a world I know basically nothing about but I do know I am thrilled writing about The Acclaimed winning the world AEW Tag Team Championship.

The Acclaimed, Max Caster and openly gay Anthony Bowens defeated bitter rivals Swerve in Our Glory in the AEW Grand Slam to take the coveted title. Making this victory even more sweet – Bowens becomes the first openly gay male professional wrester to become a champion! YASSSS HUNTY. COME THROUGH. REPRESENTATION. VISIBILITY. BREAKING BARRIERS. YES. QUEEN. WERK. {when one person in our community wins we all win!]

When my Nana passed in 2015 I promised her I’d be a success. Nana, I made it! AEW’s first Gay Champion 🌈

Most tag team wins in AEW 🤼‍♂️

Most popular team in wrestling 😁 EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED.. your #ForeverChamps ✂️ ✂️✂️✂️✂️ pic.twitter.com/NUpMlejyS4 — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) September 22, 2022

Social media support for the 31-year-old Champion has been a tidal wave for Bowens, beloved by fans since he was signed in 2020. This win marks his first title win at AEW and his fourth overall.

CONGRATULATIONS ANTHONY AND MAX FROM ALL OF US HERE AT INSTINCT! #REPRESENT

