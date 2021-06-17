Monét X Change Breezes In With Her New Summer Anthem ‘Love Like This’

As if being the first double crown All-Star winner in RuPaul’s Drag Race “herstory” was not enough of a monumental accomplishment, Monét X Change is about to give us one of the quintessential songs of the summer with her new (and instantly infectious) reggae-tinged track ‘Love Like This’. The first release off of her brand new album (coming this fall), the track was written by Monét, Cannon Mapp & Grammy winner Eritza Laues (Whitney Houston, Nicky Jam, Michael Jackson).

The video for ‘Love Like This’ shows Monét at her beach-perfect finest, complete with lush sandy beaches and tropical locales a-plenty, while she dreams of her perfect lover. At the end of the video, don’t tune out; you can catch a tease of a second track titled ‘I Like What I Like” from her new album.

Monét told me “As a little gay boy in East Flatbush, BK, reggae has always been one of my loves. Then you grow up and realize how insanely homophobic she is, so I wanted to make an unapologetically queer/reggae/rnb record for all of those who want to chill, dance, vibe, and whine all summer long. Ayyyye! Eritza and Cannon are in my opinion musical geniuses. Their resumes speak for themselves, and I’m always in awe of what we create together.

