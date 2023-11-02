Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S? Survey Says…

We love to travel here at Instinct and we don’t do travel pieces unless we have personally been there and done that. If we are going to provide you with a review, then we need to have reviewed it for ourselves.
As I am increasing in age, one thing that I am looking at, besides having the most fun possible while traversing the globe, is where could I retire to when it comes that time? I have a couple at the top of my list, but I do consult other lists when considering where to go and where to possibly move.
Unfortunately for some in our community, because of the political climate, they have felt the need to move ASAP and not wait for those golden years. Recently passed anti-LGBTQ legislation has increased the need to examine the most LGBTQ-friendly cities in America as many LGBTQ Americans feel they need to move to more accepting cities, or states (and some are looking to move to other countries, but that’s another survey).
So for whatever reason, travel, looking for retirement, or needing to move because of anti-LGBTQ+ politics, this survey may be of interest.
Clever just updated one of its most recent surveys – 2023 Data: The Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S. No, not every city in the nation was surveyed, but the top 50 most populous in the United States.
Do You Trust Surveys?
I am not a survey lover, to be honest. There are so many variables and how are the facts gathered, from whom, and by whom. One of the universities I worked at was ranked 4th in the Southeast for Engineering and the Dean was so overjoyed. I did not have the heart to tell him that I looked at the survey, it showed we had four (4) students answer the survey with one saying the traffic was bad, and with that poor mark, it brought us out of 1st place to 4th, whereas the first place school had one person answer the survey. So I am always skeptical. And then there is the HRC ratings which often give bonus points for certain things. Sometimes you need to dig deep to find the truth.
When it comes to surveys, I treat them like a soft guide to the truth. Take the results into consideration, but also seek out more information and rely on your own experiences. Also, maybe these surveys will help us figure out where we are to visit next.
What Did They Consider?
To identify which cities are the most LGBTQ-friendly, Clever weighted rankings evaluated the following criteria:
- 7x: Percent of state population that is LGBTQ
- 7x: Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) chapters per 100,000 residents
- 6x: Designated LGBTQ-affirming health care providers per capita
- 6x: Number of anti-trans legislation passed at the state level
- 6x: Pride events per 100,000 residents
- 5x: National LGBT Chamber of Commerce chapters
- 5x: Percentage of residents opposing anti-discrimination laws
- 5x: Gay bars per 100,000 residents
- 3x: Percentage of residents opposing same-sex marriage
- 3x: Municipal equality score
- 3x: State equality tally score
- 3x: Inclusive curricular standards
- 2x: Parental opt-out laws
- 2x: “Don’t Say Gay” laws
So let’s look at this Clever study and find out how the 50 most-populous metros in the U.S. stack up against each other in terms of LGBTQ-friendliness.
Mapping America’s Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities for 2023
Survey Says?
Let’s see if you agree that these are the top 10 cities in your mind as the Most LGBTQ-Friendly in the U.S. Here are the results with some of my feedback.
TOP 10 –
- San Francisco, California – I’ve been here about 5 times and three of them as a gay adult. It is ever changing, welcoming, but I am not sure it still has the draw for the queer community as it used to. Another visit is needed. –
Travel Thursday: Explore Everything the Golden City Has to Offer
- Hartford, Connecticut – I usually just drive through this area of New England, did not think it was that big to be one of the top 50 cities, and I really do not recall more than one gay bar, but we were also staying in a neighboring county where alcohol could not be sold on Sundays.
- Las Vegas, Nevada – Love me some and all of Vegas. With new hotels, new bars, new drag shows being added to the already hot and heavy list of options, Las Vegas is a great LGBTQ+ playground.
Sexy ‘Awakening’ In Sin City
- Portland, Oregon – Staying downtown and walking to the shops, food trucks, breweries, strip clubs, restaurants, and bars, Portland was easy, loving, and welcoming.
Travel Thursday: Portland, Oregon Satisfies On Many Levels
- Denver, Colorado – If you ever can, get to Denver. The vibrant downtown, diversity, gay spaces, hip places, and ease of taking the train from the airport makes Denver a place at the top of my list always. I’ve never had the chance to explore all the gayness, but that’s on my list for my next trip.
Travel Thursday: Denver’s Easy & Inviting Downtown
- Los Angeles, California – DTLA, Silver Lake, WeHo and everywhere else is very gay welcoming and accepting in Los Angeles. Yes, traffic is a biotch, but if you can get over that, you can get under some other things.
Travel Thursday: L.A.’s Got Everything for Everyone
- San Diego, California – Much of my personal experience with San Diego is a blur, but we’ve had other writers enjoy their time there. With a constant and wonderful climate, of course the gays will be there.
Put San Diego on Your Travel Plans This Year
- Sacramento, California – The state’s capital has it all and is progressing forward with being an even better place for LGBTQ+ citizens and visitors.
Travel Thursday: California’s Capital Shows Us How To Wine and Dine
- Chicago, Illinois – The capital of the Midwest, this is where all the boys gravitate to. We’ve had an amazing time in Chicago every time we have visited, but we are overdue.
- New Orleans, Louisiana – I’m currently here now. Just finished a great Halloween which I will share later with you, but this town is over the top when it comes to LGBTQ love and you would not believe how many drag brunches are here! New Orleans has the most pride events per capita out of all metros studied. It hosts 0.32 pride events per every 100,000 residents, nearly 5x more than the average city (0.07).
New Orleans, a Treat for All Your Gay Senses. Our Return Was Historic & Exciting
Bottom 10 –
41. Kansas City, Missouri – Never been here, except for the airport on a nice layover. Ate at the Pork & Pickle bbq restaurant in the airport.
42. St Louis, Missouri – Have not been there as an adult. Falls toward the top of the most dangerous cities in the nation for everyone quite often.
43. Tampa, Florida – Most likely the Tampa/St Pete metro area which St Pete hosts the biggest pride celebration in Florida and has a great gay part of town. We are actually planning more trips back to the area.
To Ybor or Not to Ybor, That is the City
44. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – This city feels like the Midwest and blue collar and very straight. Spent a couple of hours there while driving through
45. Dallas, Texas – Our pre-pandemic visit had us falling in love with the city as their gay nightlife, arts, tourism, and ease of using Love airfield do inspire us to return.
Travel Thursday: Our Big Gay Spring Fling Had Us Falling In Love With The Big D, Dallas, Texas
46. Miami, Florida – Most likely this is for the Miami/Fort Lauderdale metro area. This is South Florida, not Florida, not Tallahassee. With Wilton Manors in Fort Lauderdale ranked 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in the country for gay population per capita, there’s a great deal happening with love, support, progress in South Florida that combats the negativity from little ronnie desantis and Tallahassee. Besides from Disney, this is where all of the countersuits are coming from to go against his red-republican legislature.
Travel Thursday: South Beach – Paradise, Pelicans, Pride & Protests
47. Birmingham, Alabama – This is a rough town and has seen better days economically, but when we had to pull over and stay for a night on a road trip, we were pleasantly surprised.
Travel Thursday: Don’t Hesitate To Give Birmingham, Alabama A Try
48. Jacksonville, Florida – If you’re looking for anything north of Orlando that might not be considered Southern Georgia, you will find some gay life here. We have acquaintances there, but have not been for more than just an overnight stay.
49. Houston, Texas – I’m actually headed there tomorrow! We’ve wanted to go back to a city that has one of the most unique night life areas in the country. Fun will be had as always in one of Texas’ largest cities.
Travel Thursday: Our Big Gay Experience Getting More Familiar With Houston, TX
50. Memphis, Tennessee – I’ve only driven through, booked a hotel outside of the city limits as this city always seems to be at the top of the most dangerous cities in the nation for everyone. And for that, we have not dabbled in a visit.
A State Fly In the Results Ointment?
This ranking is for the cities, but one concern we have, no matter how blue your city may be, if your state legislature is red, you will drop in the ratings, and of course, vice versa. At least these 4 are at the state level and will affect a city’s ranking, good or bad.
- 6x: Number of anti-trans legislation passed at the state level
- 3x: State equality tally score
- 2x: Parental opt-out laws
- 2x: “Don’t Say Gay” laws
California has 5 of its 6 cities in the top 11 and Florida has its 4 cities in the bottom 11. We are sure these California cities get a boost from those final 4 state associated survey items. State politics do matter, but that is why many are leaving states like Florida even though their cities are wonderful places to live in. Places like Wilton Manor / Fort Lauderdale, St Pete / Tampa, Miami, and Orlando in Florida, in a state where the red scare extends from the capital, Tallahassee, Florida, the negative direction ‘Merkican politics take with a republican controlled legislature will assist in bringing down all of the state’s cities and their results. For Texas, it has 4 cities on the top 50 list. Austin is 31st, San Antonio is 39th, Dallas is 45th and Houston is 49th. These cities are the well-known blue dots in that state and are definitely pulled down in the ranks because of those 4 negative survey items above.