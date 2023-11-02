Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S? Survey Says…

We love to travel here at Instinct and we don’t do travel pieces unless we have personally been there and done that. If we are going to provide you with a review, then we need to have reviewed it for ourselves.

As I am increasing in age, one thing that I am looking at, besides having the most fun possible while traversing the globe, is where could I retire to when it comes that time? I have a couple at the top of my list, but I do consult other lists when considering where to go and where to possibly move.

Unfortunately for some in our community, because of the political climate, they have felt the need to move ASAP and not wait for those golden years. Recently passed anti-LGBTQ legislation has increased the need to examine the most LGBTQ-friendly cities in America as many LGBTQ Americans feel they need to move to more accepting cities, or states (and some are looking to move to other countries, but that’s another survey).

So for whatever reason, travel, looking for retirement, or needing to move because of anti-LGBTQ+ politics, this survey may be of interest.

Clever just updated one of its most recent surveys – 2023 Data: The Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S. No, not every city in the nation was surveyed, but the top 50 most populous in the United States.

Do You Trust Surveys?

I am not a survey lover, to be honest. There are so many variables and how are the facts gathered, from whom, and by whom. One of the universities I worked at was ranked 4th in the Southeast for Engineering and the Dean was so overjoyed. I did not have the heart to tell him that I looked at the survey, it showed we had four (4) students answer the survey with one saying the traffic was bad, and with that poor mark, it brought us out of 1st place to 4th, whereas the first place school had one person answer the survey. So I am always skeptical. And then there is the HRC ratings which often give bonus points for certain things. Sometimes you need to dig deep to find the truth.

When it comes to surveys, I treat them like a soft guide to the truth. Take the results into consideration, but also seek out more information and rely on your own experiences. Also, maybe these surveys will help us figure out where we are to visit next.

What Did They Consider?

To identify which cities are the most LGBTQ-friendly, Clever weighted rankings evaluated the following criteria:

7x: Percent of state population that is LGBTQ

7x: Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) chapters per 100,000 residents

6x: Designated LGBTQ-affirming health care providers per capita

6x: Number of anti-trans legislation passed at the state level

6x: Pride events per 100,000 residents

5x: National LGBT Chamber of Commerce chapters

5x: Percentage of residents opposing anti-discrimination laws

5x: Gay bars per 100,000 residents

3x: Percentage of residents opposing same-sex marriage

3x: Municipal equality score

3x: State equality tally score

3x: Inclusive curricular standards

2x: Parental opt-out laws

2x: “Don’t Say Gay” laws

So let’s look at this Clever study and find out how the 50 most-populous metros in the U.S. stack up against each other in terms of LGBTQ-friendliness.

Mapping America’s Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities for 2023

Survey Says?

Let’s see if you agree that these are the top 10 cities in your mind as the Most LGBTQ-Friendly in the U.S. Here are the results with some of my feedback.

TOP 10 –

Bottom 10 –

41. Kansas City, Missouri – Never been here, except for the airport on a nice layover. Ate at the Pork & Pickle bbq restaurant in the airport.

42. St Louis, Missouri – Have not been there as an adult. Falls toward the top of the most dangerous cities in the nation for everyone quite often.



43. Tampa, Florida – Most likely the Tampa/St Pete metro area which St Pete hosts the biggest pride celebration in Florida and has a great gay part of town. We are actually planning more trips back to the area.

44. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – This city feels like the Midwest and blue collar and very straight. Spent a couple of hours there while driving through

45. Dallas, Texas – Our pre-pandemic visit had us falling in love with the city as their gay nightlife, arts, tourism, and ease of using Love airfield do inspire us to return.

46. Miami, Florida – Most likely this is for the Miami/Fort Lauderdale metro area. This is South Florida, not Florida, not Tallahassee. With Wilton Manors in Fort Lauderdale ranked 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in the country for gay population per capita, there’s a great deal happening with love, support, progress in South Florida that combats the negativity from little ronnie desantis and Tallahassee. Besides from Disney, this is where all of the countersuits are coming from to go against his red-republican legislature.

47. Birmingham, Alabama – This is a rough town and has seen better days economically, but when we had to pull over and stay for a night on a road trip, we were pleasantly surprised.

48. Jacksonville, Florida – If you’re looking for anything north of Orlando that might not be considered Southern Georgia, you will find some gay life here. We have acquaintances there, but have not been for more than just an overnight stay.

49. Houston, Texas – I’m actually headed there tomorrow! We’ve wanted to go back to a city that has one of the most unique night life areas in the country. Fun will be had as always in one of Texas’ largest cities.

50. Memphis, Tennessee – I’ve only driven through, booked a hotel outside of the city limits as this city always seems to be at the top of the most dangerous cities in the nation for everyone. And for that, we have not dabbled in a visit.

A State Fly In the Results Ointment?

This ranking is for the cities, but one concern we have, no matter how blue your city may be, if your state legislature is red, you will drop in the ratings, and of course, vice versa. At least these 4 are at the state level and will affect a city’s ranking, good or bad.

6x: Number of anti-trans legislation passed at the state level

3x: State equality tally score

2x: Parental opt-out laws

2x: “Don’t Say Gay” laws

California has 5 of its 6 cities in the top 11 and Florida has its 4 cities in the bottom 11. We are sure these California cities get a boost from those final 4 state associated survey items. State politics do matter, but that is why many are leaving states like Florida even though their cities are wonderful places to live in. Places like Wilton Manor / Fort Lauderdale, St Pete / Tampa, Miami, and Orlando in Florida, in a state where the red scare extends from the capital, Tallahassee, Florida, the negative direction ‘Merkican politics take with a republican controlled legislature will assist in bringing down all of the state’s cities and their results. For Texas, it has 4 cities on the top 50 list. Austin is 31st, San Antonio is 39th, Dallas is 45th and Houston is 49th. These cities are the well-known blue dots in that state and are definitely pulled down in the ranks because of those 4 negative survey items above.

Sources?

We hear from friends, family members, we watch the news, and do some Googling of our own to figure out where to go and what to do and see. For the Clever study, it lists the following sources: Human Rights Campaign, The American Values Atlas provided by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, PFLAG, Movement Advancement Project (MAP), OutCare, Yelp, Google Trends, and Gaypridecalendar.com.