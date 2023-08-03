Visit Los Angeles for Pride All Year

Although LGBTQ+ Pride month was in June, there’s a travel destination that will have you celebrating all year long. We’re talking about Los Angeles–the City of Angels, one of the busiest cities in the world where everyone comes to make their dreams come true.

L.A. is one of our favorite places to visit because simply put, there is something for everyone. By far one of the best things about L.A. is that it is diverse, inclusive, and Pride is alive and well, 365 days a year!

Advertisement

Los Angeles has a long and rich history in the LGBTQ+ community, from one of the country’s earliest Pride demonstrations at the Black Cat bar in Silver Lake in 1967; to the world’s first permitted parade advocating for gay rights that was organized in 1970. At the turn of the 20th century, the Merced Theatre (one of the oldest buildings in Los Angeles) also offered a safe gathering place for LGBTQ+ individuals through its hosting of masked balls and highly satirical plays across from Olvera Street. With concealed identities and LGBTQ+ lodging offerings, the Merced was a place where the community could gather without fear of hate.

DTLA has also reestablished itself as an up-and-coming queer neighborhood with a long and storied history, including some of the first LGBTQ+ riots in the country at Cooper Do-Nuts in 1959 and a collection of LGBTQ-friendly hangouts in Perishing Square called “The Run” prevalent from the 20s to the 60s. The neighborhood now puts on its own Pride festival, DTLA Proud, every August featuring entertainment, art, community booths and LGBTQ+ vendors.

While DTLA Proud is unique to the Downtown’s LGBTQ+ community, L.A. has exploded with Pride celebrations occurring across the greater Los Angeles area. L.A. pride festivals are among some of the largest and most attended in the world and lead the way in entertainment and resources for the community.

This year we partied hard at L.A. Pride in the Park headlined by Megan Thee Stallion and the incomparable Mariah Carey, one of the most sought after and largest Official Pride concerts in the country. The Hot Girl Coach and the Elusive Chanteuse entertained thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies as they ascended onto the Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sure, official celebrations like L.A. Pride, WeHo Pride, and DTLA Proud bring the party, but when the parades stop queer people take it to the streets and make Los Angeles the Pride party that never stops.

Today, establishments across Los Angeles act as safe gathering places for the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement

The Abbey is utterly breathtaking, has been crowned LOGO’s “Best Gay Bar in the World”. It is a must-see in L.A.’s gay nightlife scene, rich in West Hollywood history. Once a busy coffeehouse, this jazzy joint has attracted a crowd that loves the limelight. You’ll come across luxuriously chic fireplaces and cabanas, as well as a list of delicious martinis and mojitos. Any night of the week, DJs vibrate through the venue with the hottest music.

Akbar is one of L.A.’s favorite places to chill out for cocktails and music. The mixed crowd at Akbar is trendy with a Moroccan-themed interior, cushy couches and laid-back vibe. There’s a definite neighborhood vibe for those who need reminders of their watering holes back home. Akbar is also home to Tony Soto’s Learn the Words Bitch, a monthly lipsync competition that has drawn in community members for over eight years!

Advertisement

Bullet Bar is a laid back NoHo neighborhood bar for the leather and bear crowd. Come to Bullet Bar for happy hours, Bullet Bingo on the patio, or to dance to the best ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s jams during Nostalgia Mondays…and what happens at Bullet Bar stays at Bullet Bar.

El Cid is a historic Spanish flamenco and tapas bar on Sunset Boulevard, while not a gay venue per se, El Cid hosts some fabulous gay-themed shows that are not to be missed. Hosted by Mario Diaz ( Instinct Hottie of the Week ) and Adam Ramzi, the weekly Hot Dog Sunday is one of the hottest parties year around.

Micky’s has long been a WeHo institution offering something for everyone! The soundtrack is always poppin’ whether you’re on the dance floor, on the outdoor patio, or in the upstairs lounge. Micky’s Showgirls Mondays is the premiere place to enjoy drag and icons from RuPaul’s Drag Race on a regular basis.

Advertisement

The New Jalisco Bar is a longstanding dive spot popular amongst local Latinx Angelenos including go-go dancers, stiff drinks and a strong LGBTQ+ community.

Or Bar is one of the hottest new spots in West Hollywood–ushering in a dazzling new era for LGBTQ+ nightlife as a modern cocktail lounge with a decadent, disco-flavored vibe. Located in one of WeHo’s longest-running gay addresses, Or Bar is the brainchild of the powerhouse creative team of on-air personality/style expert George Kotsiopoulos, West Hollywood business leader Rob Novinger and serial entrepreneur Stevie Schestag. This trio has conceptualized an art-infused social gathering place inspired by French disco-era decadence that will transport patrons to the chic nightlife dens of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Advertisement

Or Bar’s location at 8228 Santa Monica Boulevard is inside one of the longest-running gay addresses in West Hollywood, dating back to 1976 when it opened as Lillian’s, a restaurant catering to the LGBTQ+ community. The name Or Bar comes from the French word for gold, “or”, and is a subtle nod to the location’s more recent history as one of West Hollywood’s longest-operating gay bars, the Gold Coast, which shuttered permanently during the pandemic.

Precinct hosts some of the neighborhood’s most diverse programming including RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing and sex-positive parties in their sprawling space, making Precinct the largest DTLA gay bar. Spanning 10,000 square feet on the second floor of a historic 1902 building, Precinct hosts numerous themed events like Over Easy Drag Brunch, Bear Bust, and Meatball’s infamous Fat Slut.

Advertisement

Redline is a lively 2,000 square-foot venue with double height ceilings, full bar and a gastropub menu. Located on 6th Street in the Historic Core of Downtown L.A., weekly events include drag, happy hour, dance parties, and brunch!

The Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce offers an online directory of LGBTQ+-owned or allied business as well including restaurants, hotels and other services here. The L.A. Conservancy is another resource sharing the history of LGBTQ+ Los Angeles and important locations in the city here.

Advertisement

If the partying becomes too much for you, you’re going to need a great place to lay your head that is just steps from all the action.

One of our favorite places to stay while in Los Angeles is Hotel Indigo. Located at the heart of Downtown L.A., Hotel Indigo is a new urban retreat for guests who are seeking to be at the center of L.A. happenings with a nod to the L.A.’s historic past. Its design pays homage to L.A.’s Chinatown, Hollywood’s Golden Age of Cinema, La Fiesta de las Flores, and the underground speakeasy ways during America’s Prohibition Era.

In a city that proudly serves eternal summer realness, Hotel Indigo knows how to play the game. When you venture out of the bedroom, a sparkling outdoor pool awaits you where you can plunge into the refreshing water or lounge in a cabana with the picturesque sites of Downtown L.A. and miles of urban landscape as your backdrop.

Advertisement

Another premiere location is the brand-spanking-new Conrad Los Angeles, a vibrant oasis at the epicenter of DTLA’s cultural corridor. Just steps from the world famous Walt Disney Concert Hall and The Broad contemporary museum, Conrad has stunning 360 views of Downtown L.A. and beyond!

Advertisement

The property is heralded by the vision of legendary architect Frank Gehry, our hotel is an elegant oasis with 305 modern rooms, a rooftop terrace with private pool deck, a full-service spa, and locally inspired dining.

Finally, travel on your own terms when you stay at Moxy DTLA. Located just across the street from the Los Angeles Convention Center, Moxy is a chic new property with rich, dark contemporary concepts with a vintage flair. Enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking L.A. sunsets and enjoy delicious cocktails at the lobby bar.

So next time you’re missing Pride season and are yearning for some fun, get yourself to L.A. Whether it’s a week, a weekend, or a great night out–It’s sure to be unforgettable!

Source: Discover Los Angeles