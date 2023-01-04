Mother Reaches Out For Closure For Son Shawn Paul Bertrand

Gay adult performer Shawn Paul Bertrand Jr., screen name Shawn Wolfe, allegedly died of a drug overdose over the holidays. He passed away on December 27, 2022 at the age of 35.

On Friday December 30th, someone posted the tragic news onto Wolfe’s Facebook account. Identifying herself as his mother, Valerie Wellner wrote:

Thank you for all of your kind words. Shawn was a light in this world and he is now a light in Heaven

She also added that she and his family were looking for some closure and needed help.

As most of you know, Shawn passed away from a drug overdose on December 27th. He was at someone’s home whom we don’t know where that was or who he was with. This is not a message of blame. Shawn was also staying at Bailey Bouchee house shelter, and we have retrieved what belongings that were there. However we don’t know where his clothes and other personal items might be. If anyone has any information about this, all we want is to get them back to his family. Please PM me on Facebook Thank you, His Mom. Please help us find his belongings. No questions asked. Just help us bring him home.

The cry for help was one that we all wish to be answered. His Instagram was one of beauty, nature, happiness, and selfies.

In that Facebook post, Wellner said Wolfe had also been staying at the Bailey-Boushay House, which is a health facility in Seattle, Washington providing care for people with HIV/AIDS. It was not stated why Wolfe was staying there.

Wolfe’s last Instagram post was on Christmas Eve, December 24th where he is pictured smiling in front of a Christmas Tree.

Throughout his adult film career, Shawn Paul Bertrand Jr. performed for Falcon, Hot House, and Raging Stallion studios. His alleged first appearance in film for a studio was his debuted in 2009 as “Drew” for a Sean Cody solo scene. Within 4 years, Raging Stallion named him its “Man of the Year” honor in 2013.

Adult director Chi Chi LaRue commemorated Wolfe on Facebook, writing, “Another wonderful human being gone too soon.”

In our recent post – Alan Estrada Comes Out – He revealed the reason he broke that silence with the world was because of the December holidays where he saw people often face rejection or even do not go home because of that fear. We are not saying Wolfe was facing any of that, but so many emotions come up during this time of year and it can be hard to manage for some.

If you or anyone you know is considering harming yourself, please reach out for help. The folks at The Trevor Project are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. You can call, text or chat online with their counselors by clicking here.

And finally, here are the touching two Facebook posts from Wolfe’s mother. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.