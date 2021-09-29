Move Over Naysha Lopez, Fabian is Hottie of the Week

You may not immediately recognize this week’s Instinct hottie because Fabian Rodriguez is having the biggest glow up of his life! Also known as drag performer Naysha Lopez from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Fabian is a force to be reckoned with in the pageant circuit where he competed as Naysha Lopez and won Miss Continental in 2013 and most recently claimed the title of first runner up in the Mr. Continental pageant.

The 37-year-old who hails from Chi Town, competed on season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and was the first to go home, but returned a couple of episodes later. Naysha may not have been on Drag Race for very long, but she left her mark on season 8 as the other fiery Latina next to Cynthia Lee Fontaine.

But Fabian is serving more than just drag these days. The Puerto Rican papi’s social media has certainly steamed up since he’s beefed up. If you follow Fabian (Naysha Lopez) you know that he loves to give thotty thirst traps snapshots now that he IS the body beautiful.

Naysha is showing us that she is still living for that applause! It’s no surprise that this show queen with the ass you can bounce a quarter off of is our hottie pick for the week.

Let’s get to know Fabian (Naysha Lopez) a little more:

INSTINCT: How was your experience competing in Mr. Continental versus Miss Continental?

FABIAN RODRIGUEZ (NAYSHA LOPEZ): While both were very challenging, the biggest difference was the preparation for each division. Miss I was focused on expressing my talents in the most feminine way possible that fit my artistic likes while for Mr I was more vulnerable and true to my everyday self opposed to my alter ego that is Naysha. I am a very balanced person and I wanted to showcase that balance through both my masculine and feminine side. I wanted to show you can do both, feel both and not be put in a box. Drag is my art form of choice but shouldn’t define me as an artist. I CAN do other things LOL

INSTINCT: What is something that the pageant circuit has taught you?

FR: Discipline LOL and to always be on time!!! Nothing more disrespectful than to not be considerate of others’ time.

INSTINCT: What is Naysha Lopez getting up to lately? Any new projects?

FR: There are a few things in the works that I’m really excited about. I can’t wait to share them with you all and I’ve had a few acting gigs that will air in 2022. I also host Roscoe’s Drag Race viewing parties in Chicago every week with my sister Batty Davis. It’s my FAVORITE gig. We bring in Drag race royalty from all seasons as guests and dish out on the show and new girls. It really is a good time plus Roscoe’s really knows how to make you feel like family, so lucky to work there.

INSTINCT: What inspired you to pursue drag?

FR: Being way too creative and expressive for just one gender LOL, no but for real, I love the arts, fashion and performing. I also grew up around strong independent women so being feminine but powerful is what I know and that to me is part of my DRAG!!!!

INSTINCT: If the opportunity presented itself, would we see Naysha on a season of All Stars? If so, what would you do differently from Season 8?

FR: I would last longer LOL yes if the opportunity were to present itself I would definitely do All Stars. I have some unfinished business with RuPaul’s Drag Race. I need that closure haha

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

FR: Believe it or not I am actually kinda shy and I’m also a ROMANTIC LOL I love being in love!

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

FR: I’m just a happy person so in all honesty it would be bringing joy to others! I like making people feel good and making people laugh. To make someone smile warms my heart…I told you I’m a romantic hahaha

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

FR: My big ol’ booty! Hahaha I’m kidding kinda…I would have to say I have this Infectious positive energy that attracts people to me. It makes people want to be around me, so I’ve been told!! LOL not trying to toot my horn, but TOOT TOOT!!!!

INSTINCT: What do you find you are physically complimented on the most?

FR: Besides my booty hahaha I would have to say my smile and my eyes. I’ve always wished I had light eyes but as I’ve gotten older I’ve come to embrace my brown eyes and so have the boys hahaha

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

FR: Sexy to me is confidence (not cocky) and really owning the skin you’re in. Sexy is allowing yourself to be YOU no matter what anybody else thinks or says. That’s sexy to me…and it’s different in every person.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

FR: Getting on Drag Race was awesome, but winning Ms. Continental has definitely been my proudest moment thus far.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

FR: Win Mr. Continental, film my 1st movie, fall in love ❤

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

FR: I’ve been in love before, but currently am not seeing anyone. Ideally in a partner I like someone who is respectful, open minded, loving and likes affection. I’m Puerto Rican so they are getting lots of passion and kisses from me HA! I also like a guy who takes care of himself and is a kind person. I find kindness to be very attractive, being a bitch or a mean girl is not attractive to me and it’s so not it!

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Pretty woman



Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Zac Efron



What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Pizza



If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Madonna Ray of Light or Madonna Immaculate Collection



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

FR: For me it’s very personal. I’m humbled and flattered. It’s nice to be seen other than as Naysha Lopez, I’m grateful. Thank you!!

Follow Fabian Rodriguez (Naysha Lopez) on Instagram and Twitter for your daily dose of beauty and booty.