Mr. Gay Europe Crowns Its New Prince

The winner of Mr. Gay Europe is… Paul Dennison! (cue the inspirational soundtrack, a Kelly Clarkson song probably)

August 15 through August 21 saw the return of international queer competition, Mr. Gay Europe, one of the world’s biggest and most respected male beauty pageants. This incarnation was important because it was the organization’s anticipated return following a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

The event took place in England’s Alnwick Castle, made famous by being used as the exterior shots of Hogwarts in the Harry Potter series. As if I didn’t already want my letter of admission, now there’s attractive gay men walking around? I’ll become a wizard right now!

Mr. Gay Europe sees competitors from nations around the continent competing in challenges based on runway skills, cooking, cleaning and business proposals. It’s about being well-rounded, yal! Beauty is only skin deep! In regard to the business proposal, Mr. Gay Europe went hard and made its participants give real proposals to the South Tyneside Council before its town hall.

The final four pageant queens included Paul Dennison, Andrea Pelone, Dennis Zahnen and Kevin Drabek.

Now a former Mr. Gay England and promoted to Mr. Gay Europe, Mr. Paul Dennison won the competition and will serve as a spokesman for the gay community. His philanthropic promise is to help bring drama clubs to schools and deal with the age-old issue of anti-LGBT bullying.

Speaking with Banbury Guardian, Dennison had this to say about the competition: I am ecstatic and super proud of where I am right now, and I’m looking forward to making a nice, positive change for the future. It was touch and go, and genuinely as it was being announced, I thought this might not go my way, but they announced my name and I was ecstatic. My overly supportive partner and friends screamed for joy when they said my name, it was amazing.

Now for the moment you’ve been waiting for – the photo proof of hotness! Honestly, the real winner here is my spank bank.

Congratulations, Paul! Now go be the change for the future you wish to be!

Source: Banbury Guardian