MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ is Getting a Reboot with a Brand New Cast

Three days ago, it was announced that MTV and executive producer SallyAnn Salsano have started development on a Jersey Shore reboot featuring a brand-new cast. Being hailed as Jersey Shore 2.0, the upcoming reality series is (desperately?) hoping to capture the same lightning in bottle that its predecessor did. Even if you didn’t watch Jersey Shore during its original run between 2009 and 2012, you’re lying if you don’t claim any recollection of its noteworthy cast including Snooki, JWoww, The Situation and DJ Pauly D. They took a little reality show, birthed truly iconic TV moments and built an empire for themselves.

Jersey Shore 2.0 is currently searching for a beach haven to call home, but as with previous years, they’re having kickback from city officials. After the often-illegal shenanigans and bad press from the first incarnation, cities up and down the coast are apprehensive about being home to the Jersey Shore crew and have actively denied filming permits. That’s why the spin-off featuring the OG’s, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, was forced to film in other states or in cities near the beach. I can only wonder if they’ve reached out to Asbury Park yet.

If you’re not from New Jersey, Asbury Park is a small beach city with an active nightlife. While it’s not as compact and noteworthy as Seaside, it would surely be a suitable hangout for Jersey Shore 2.0. Let me not forget to mention – it has a huge number of gay citizens that basically revived the city. Asbury Park looked like a disaster zone until gays started moving in about 15 years ago and (I’m not kidding) brought the city back to life. This is most notice-able with all the art and independent shops, and yeah, the number of gay clubs on the boardwalk. I’ve been there a few times on dates or to visit the retro video game store or paranormal bookstore, and it is the right mix of cozy and crazy.

Even if Jersey Shore 2.0 doesn’t film in Asbury Park, will we ever see the first, big gay guido? Amongst the cast members, there has only ever been one queer character – Joey Camasta – and he was more of a recurring character than a true cast member. He’s appeared in four episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in the course of four years, and that’s honestly not good enough for me. I want to see at least one gay or queer MAIN cast member when Jersey Shore 2.0 airs on MTV next year. It’s the representation we need and deserve, and it’ll be interesting to see how a queer personality fits in with all the straight whoring and toxic masculinity.

Oh, and in case you were wondering how the OG Jersey Shore personalities are handling their flagship being rebooted without them? They’re not thrilled.

A statement provided to the press reads:

As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers. Don’t forget to tune into an all-new season of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation.’

Do you plan on watching Jersey Shore 2.0? What kind of cast members would you like to see? How do you feel about the reaction from the OGs?

