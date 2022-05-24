Naked Chris Hemsworth Complete With ‘God Bod?’ Yes Please…

In the new trailer for the upcoming Marvel adventure, Thor: Love and Thunder, audiences are treated to Chris Hemsworth stripped naked – complete with ‘god bod.’

The trailer gives fans a strong sense of the humor and camp we can expect when the film arrives in theaters July 8.

The teaser opens with Taika Waititi’s ‘Korg’ telling the “story of the space Viking, Thor Odinson” (Chris Hemsworth) to a group of children in a cave.

Korg explains that after “saving Planet Earth for the 500th time,” Thor set off on a new adventure. In order to do so, we see moments of Thor back in training as he shifts from ‘dad bod to god bod.’

Back in super-hero mode, Thor encounters his former girlfriend ‘Jane Foster’ (Natalie Portman) who has literally stolen his thunder. We are also introduced to Christian Bale’s ‘Gorr the God Butcher’ as well as Russell Crowe as ‘Zeus.’

More action, more humor…and then in the final seconds of the trailer, a cloaked Thor is chained in the court of Zeus, king of the gods of Olympus.

Zeus tells Thor, “Let’s see who you are – I take off your disguise,” as his flicks hand at Thor. But…he flicks a bit too hard. #Yay!!!

Of course, we’ve seen Hemsworth shirtless many times in past Thor films, but this takes things to a new level.

Let’s just say fans were more than delighted to see Chris Hemsworth stripped naked. I’ll definitely be seeing Thor: Love and Thunder in an IMAX theater come July 8.

We finally got a naked Thor!

This is automatically the best MCU movie! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/413W25IBnf — BreezeBubble (@BreezeBub) May 24, 2022

the world is going to see chris hemsworth butt ass naked in imax — THOR LOCKDOWN‼️ (@sIaythor) May 24, 2022

Taika said: “let’s give the gays everything they want” and then proceeded to strip Thor naked & tie him up w/ gold chains. Iconic. https://t.co/ZdDM1LRp7z — Colethewolf (@Colethewolf) May 24, 2022

Chris Hemsworth is putting the a– in Asgard in the new #ThorLoveandThunder trailer https://t.co/LWb0OxZqTK pic.twitter.com/Fr72j3VF1i — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 24, 2022

Chris Hemsworth’s bum bum makes a guest appearance in the #ThorLoveAndThunder trailer https://t.co/SmmCmoavbD pic.twitter.com/PRCGYsHvu4 — Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2022