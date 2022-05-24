Naked Chris Hemsworth Complete With ‘God Bod?’ Yes Please…

Chris Hemsworth stripped naked in the new trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (screencap via YouTube)

In the new trailer for the upcoming Marvel adventure, Thor: Love and Thunder, audiences are treated to Chris Hemsworth stripped naked – complete with ‘god bod.’

The trailer gives fans a strong sense of the humor and camp we can expect when the film arrives in theaters July 8.

The teaser opens with Taika Waititi’s ‘Korg’ telling the “story of the space Viking, Thor Odinson” (Chris Hemsworth) to a group of children in a cave.

Korg explains that after “saving Planet Earth for the 500th time,” Thor set off on a new adventure. In order to do so, we see moments of Thor back in training as he shifts from ‘dad bod to god bod.’

Back in super-hero mode, Thor encounters his former girlfriend ‘Jane Foster’ (Natalie Portman) who has literally stolen his thunder. We are also introduced to Christian Bale’s ‘Gorr the God Butcher’ as well as Russell Crowe as ‘Zeus.’

More action, more humor…and then in the final seconds of the trailer, a cloaked Thor is chained in the court of Zeus, king of the gods of Olympus.

Zeus tells Thor, “Let’s see who you are – I take off your disguise,” as his flicks hand at Thor. But…he flicks a bit too hard. #Yay!!!

Of course, we’ve seen Hemsworth shirtless many times in past Thor films, but this takes things to a new level.

Let’s just say fans were more than delighted to see Chris Hemsworth stripped naked. I’ll definitely be seeing Thor: Love and Thunder in an IMAX theater come July 8.

 

 

 

 

 

