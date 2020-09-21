Nate Berkus Takes Us Inside His Dreamy Home With Husband Jeremiah Brent — See Pics

Hot husbands? Check. Adorable kids? Also check. Self-isolating in the dreamiest of homes? Ding ding ding.

Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent, one of the sexiest gay couples out there, took us inside their stunning Long Island space last week during a feature with Elle Decor magazine.

Quarantine, for many of us, hasn’t been exactly the most pleasant of situations especially if you are in a city-type of area that doesn’t provide a lot of gorgeous views outside your window. Nate & Jeremiah, along with their daughter Poppy and son Oskar, have been experiencing the exact opposite by lounging in and around their Montauk home that is situated on the beach.

Making the decision to go ahead and secure a 2nd home by the water wasn’t the easiest for the former Oprah Winfrey Show mainstay. He suffered an insurmountable loss back in 2004 when his then partner, photographer Fernando Bengoechea, was killed during a devastating tsunami while the two were vacationing in Sri Lanka.

“I was raised in Southern California and lived on a lake outside of Minneapolis. The water has always been how I think of a carefree afternoon,” Berkus explained. “I didn’t want my experience in the tsunami to deprive our family of summers like that.”

Nate & Jeremiah’s home journey over the past couple of years has taken them thousands of miles from their original place. They were once situated at a spot in Hancock Park in Los Angeles before moving into a West Village townhouse. Then they discovered their Montauk getaway (previously owned by photographer Raphael Mazzucco) which proved hard to resist as it already came equipped with a ton of unique amenities outside of its fabulous landscape.

“Raphael built the fireplace in the great room out of beach rocks,” Brent explains. “The wrapped walls in the family room were from a dock that was being demolished.” They also did some fantastic renovations to the place that included them painting the exterior black with the brightness within and taking their outdoor kitchen and turning it into a screened-in dining area.

Nate & Brent got engaged after nearly a year of dating in 2013. They exchanged vows in The Big Apple in 2014 before becoming parents via surrogate to Poppy and Oskar.