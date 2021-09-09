Naysha Lopez Wins First Place in Swimsuit Category

Is it hot in here, or is it Naysha Lopez?

A seasoned pageant queen who competed on the eighth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Lopez, known as Fabian Rodriguez out of drag, took part in this year’s Mr. Continental Pageant over Labor Day weekend and placed first-runner up.

Although fellow competitor Prince Travi took home the final Mr. Continental title, Lopez did slay one of the most competitive, and probably most important, parts of the pageant – the swimsuit category.

As we can see, he was clearly relying on that body, and we could not be more thankful. Excuse us while we “respectfully” swoon.

Thirst aside, Lopez exhibited grace and humility after the pageant. He took to Instagram saying, “The goal was always to win Mr. Continental and to inspire those who like me are artists and entertainers that don’t want to be confined to one form of art. After last night’s amazing competition and placing 1st runner up, I realized that I didn’t have to win to inspire those people, I just had to show up and OH I DID!! I am extremely humbled at the level of support and love from my family, friends, the Continental family and audience have shown me.”

He continued by thanking the pageant’s organizers, judges, and fellow competitors for making his experience unforgettable, and wrapped up congratulating Travi on his victory.

Lopez is a fine example that you don’t need a crown or title to be royalty.