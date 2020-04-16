NBC’s Peacock Drops Trailer For New Series – Angelyne

West Hollywood Legend, Angelyne, Finally Comes To Life On Screen With A Zany Bioseries

If you’ve even been to the Los Angeles gayborhood, West Hollywood, WeHo, you’ve definitely felt superstar Angelyne’s presence and maybe even seen her out and about. One maybe led to believe that Angelyne lives out of her car since she’s busy driving around WeHo all the time or has it parked outside of gay bars for photoshoots and autograph signings. If you’re even in the local grocery store, Pavilions, and shout her name down the aisle, she’ll squeak and ask you if you’d like a picture with her. She’s hysterical, kooky, and absolutely was a trailblazer for the modern Instagram influencer. She became famous for simply being herself and doing nothing – sounds like an influencer. Billboards of her were sprawled around Los Angeles and thus became legend through word of mouth.

Three years ago, a journalist detailed her life story and uncovered truths in her past. Soon after, a series revolving around Angelyne’s wild ride of a life was planned for NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, and would star Shameless and Phantom of the Opera powerhouse, Emmy Rossum in the titular role. After years of anticipation, we finally get our first look of Rossum in a trailer for the series and it looks exactly like what we’ve been needing in our lives.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Angelyne’s self-titled series “will delve into the makings of the self-proclaimed queen of the universe: fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs and more.” So, it’s safe to say that we’re in for a heck of an eight-episode arch. Besides the content and promise of vanity, Angelyne herself is credited as an executive producer of the series.

Rossum is absolutely unrecognizable. The typically curly haired, mousy, brunette is transformed into a buxom blonde bombshell with the tiniest little voice and world’s biggest knockers. Rossum has been severely underrated in her role as Shameless’ Fiona Gallagher, Southside Chicago’s trashiest, yet hardest working guardian. This is definitely going to be her time to shine and stun audiences and, with fingers crossed, the Academy.

In the trailer, we are introduced to Renee Goldberg’s creation, Angelyne. She wants to be famous for being famous because no one has done it before. Her nature is to tease the mystery, something she has done so well for three decades and counting. In what is sure to be the quote of the series, Rossum’s Angelyne states: “I’m a bright pink light here to inspire joy,” and we all can be certain that she will deliver as she always has.

Don’t forget to tune in when it premieres on Peacock later this year

H/T: The Hollywood Reporter