Nearly 40 Years of LGBTQ Cruises Facing Resistance Around the World

The 2026 cruise controversy may have shocked travelers, but history shows it wasn’t the first time LGBTQ vacationers were denied a welcome.

When news broke that an LGBTQ charter cruise had been denied entry into ports in both Turkey and Egypt during its 2026 Mediterranean voyage, many travelers were stunned. But for those familiar with the history of LGBTQ tourism, the incident felt like another chapter in a story that stretches back decades.

Here’s a look at some of the most significant moments.

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1987: A cruise stop that changed the conversation

In 1987, hundreds of gay men traveling with RSVP Vacations arrived in George Town, Grand Cayman. Around 850 passengers explored the island, with some couples openly holding hands while walking through town.

The visit sparked backlash from some residents. Local church groups voiced their objections, and several businesses reportedly closed for the day. Although the Cayman Islands never introduced a formal legal ban on LGBTQ cruises, the visit would become an important reference point for government officials in the years that followed.

1998: The Cayman Islands refuse an LGBTQ cruise

Cayman Islands Tourism Minister Thomas C. Jefferson refused docking permission for the M/S Leeward, an Atlantis Events charter carrying mostly gay men of about 900 in number. He referenced the 1987 cruise visit, saying public displays of affection, including couples holding hands, had upset some residents. Forced to skip Grand Cayman, the ship sailed to Belize instead.

The move drew international backlash with several LGBTQ publications condemning the decision.

2004: Families meet protesters in the Bahamas

In 2004, another cruise found itself at the center of controversy. R Family Vacations, a company co founded by Rosie O’Donnell and her then wife Kelli Carpenter O’Donnell, organized a family cruise aboard the Norwegian Dawn, which O’Donnell shared was inspired by a trip she took with her then wife and children. The host said she wanted her kids to see what it was like to see other families who were similar to theirs.

When the ship arrived in Nassau, Bahamas, more than 100 protesters led by local Christian pastors gathered near the cruise terminal.

According to ABC News, O’Donnell chose to remain aboard the ship per her ex-wife’s advise, while family friend and Malcolm X’s daughter Atallah Shabazz addressed the crowd. The voyage and the demonstrations were later documented in HBO’s All Aboard: Rosie’s Family Cruise.

2026: Turkey closes its ports

Nearly two decades later, history appeared to repeat itself. More than 1,900 passengers boarded an Atlantis Events charter aboard Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady for a Mediterranean sailing from Athens to Venice. The itinerary included stops in Kuşadası and Istanbul, Turkey.

Shortly before arrival, Turkish authorities canceled both port visits, saying the charter had been organized by groups “known for behaviors incompatible with the fabric of our society and our moral values.”

Instead of visiting Turkey, organizers quickly began searching for replacement destinations.

Some gays are fuming after their gay cruise was denied entry into Turkey & Egypt due to “moral standards.” The Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady LGBTQ+ cruise sailed through the Mediterranean but was denied permission to dock at some locations. Turkish authorities say the cruise… pic.twitter.com/Sce0aMBVDN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2026

2026: Egypt says no too

The replacement plan did not last long.

According to passenger and Instinct writer Randy Slovacek, Atlantis Events arranged for the ship to visit Alexandria, Egypt, after Turkey denied entry.

But the following morning, passengers found letters slipped under their cabin doors informing them that Egyptian authorities had also denied the Scarlet Lady permission to enter the country’s waters.

The notice acknowledged that the company had successfully sailed a similar itinerary the previous year and described the decision as unexpected. Organizers assured guests they were already working to secure another destination.

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A reminder that history matters

The circumstances surrounding each of these incidents are different, but together they reveal a recurring pattern in the history of LGBTQ travel.

From Grand Cayman in 1987 to the Mediterranean in 2026, LGBTQ cruise passengers have occasionally found themselves navigating more than rough seas. They’ve also encountered cultural, political, and religious opposition at ports around the world.

While much progress has been made for LGBTQ travelers over the past four decades, these moments serve as a reminder that equal treatment is still not guaranteed everywhere a ship hopes to dock.