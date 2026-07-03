Turkey Blocks Gay Atlantis Cruise From Docking, Citing ‘Moral Values’

Turkey just discovered what many gay travelers already know: sometimes the biggest travel surprise isn’t losing your luggage—it’s discovering an entire country doesn’t want your itinerary. What was supposed to be a glamorous Mediterranean escape aboard the Atlantis cruise has suddenly become an unexpected lesson in how politics can reroute even the best vacation plans.

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Turkey says no to the Atlantis cruise

More than 1,900 passengers were preparing to board the Athens to Venice voyage on July 5, with two scheduled stops in Turkey—the seaside resort town of Kuşadası and later Istanbul. The cruise, organized by Atlantis Events and sailing aboard Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady, promised exactly what its guests had signed up for: island hopping, entertainment, good food, and a chance to unwind with fellow LGBTQ+ travelers.

Instead, Turkey pulled the plug.

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Local authorities announced they were canceling the planned port visits because the ship had been chartered by groups “known for behaviors incompatible with the fabric of our society and our moral values.”

Officials in Aydın Province, home to Kuşadası, also declared there was “absolutely no possibility of the group in question visiting our province for an event of this nature.” Rather than dock in Turkey, the itinerary has now been revised to include Cairo, Egypt, and the Greek island of Crete.

“The reasoning behind it is that it’s a gay group”

For Atlantis Events President and CEO Rich Campbell, the decision wasn’t simply disappointing—it was unprecedented.

“It’s pretty stunning, to be honest. I mean, and the reasoning behind it is that it’s a gay group.”

He continued:

“It’s very concerning to me when a country decides they can pick and choose which tourists are allowed in and which are not.”

Campbell noted that in the company’s 36-year history, this is the first time Atlantis has been “actively told we may not berth here because of who we are.”

He also emphasized that the cruise was never intended as a political demonstration.

“This is not a political organization. We are not there for anything except to spend money, have a good time, take tours and be incredibly respectful to every culture we visit.”

Of the roughly 1,900 expected guests, about 1,100 are Americans, with the remaining travelers coming from countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Turkey’s growing anti-LGBTQ stance

The decision didn’t happen in a vacuum. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s AK Party, Turkey has steadily adopted harsher rhetoric toward LGBTQ+ people over the past decade. Pride marches in Istanbul have been banned since 2015, with authorities routinely citing security and public safety concerns.

The latest controversy also follows reports that Istanbul officials raided Tek Yön, a gay nightclub that had operated for 18 years, after social media posts promoted a party welcoming passengers from the Atlantis cruise.

According to Turkish outlet Bianet, the investigation began after the club invited cruise guests scheduled to arrive in Istanbul. Pro-government newspaper Yeni Şafak later accused the venue of “planning an audacious boat party.” Campbell said the brochure authorities referenced “was neither from nor affiliated with Atlantis.”

Randy Slovacek finds a silver lining

Among the passengers is Instinct writer Randy Slovacek, who shared his own reaction while preparing to board in Greece alongside his husband, Michael.

“Hello there, readers! I write to you from Greece where hubby Michael and I are about to embark on the Atlantis Cruise from Athens to Venice.”

He explained the sudden itinerary change this way:

“But a last minute hiccup has occurred as Turkey, which was to be an early stop on the cruise, has banned our ship from docking citing ‘moral standards’ and ‘family values.'”

After hearing the news, Slovacek admitted he wasn’t exactly heartbroken about skipping the country.

“In all honesty, Turkey was the country I was least interested in visiting due to Turkey’s aggressive anti-LGBTQ postures. Cairo and Crete seem much more attractive to me.”

Not every travel detour comes with ancient pyramids and Greek beaches as consolation prizes, but this one certainly softens the blow.

UPDATE – Randy was interviewed on CNN about this Alantis / Turkey alteration.

Patti LuPone isn’t canceling her performance

One person refusing to let the controversy sink the mood is Broadway legend Patti LuPone, who is scheduled to perform onboard.

She didn’t mince words after learning Turkey had rejected the cruise.

“I am shocked.” “The Atlantis cruise I am performing on next week, has been banned from entering Turkey. A ship — a magnificent ship — full of well-heeled gay men. And me. Denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board. I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call. I am ready to perform for all the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this.”

Frankly, if Patti LuPone is still on the itinerary, the entertainment budget remains in excellent hands.

Vacation rerouted, not ruined

Nobody books a Mediterranean cruise hoping to become part of an international political controversy. Most people are looking for sunsets, cocktails, and the kind of vacation photos that make everyone back home just a little jealous.

Instead, this week’s headlines have become another reminder that LGBTQ+ travelers don’t always cross borders on equal footing. A passport may get you into most places, but acceptance isn’t stamped as easily.

The Atlantis guests are still sailing. They’ll still visit remarkable destinations, enjoy world-class entertainment, and make memories across the Mediterranean. The route has changed—but the voyage goes on. Sometimes the best response to being told you’re not welcome is exactly that: keep sailing.

Source: CNN and The Randy Report