Neil Patrick Harris & More Spill the Tea on Netflix’s ‘Uncoupled’

Neil Patrick Harris is showing a different side to himself in Netflix’s newest LGBTQ rom-com series Uncoupled, and we cannot get enough of it!

Created by Sex and the City and Emily in Paris mastermind Darren Star alongside Jeffrey Richman, Uncoupled is a story about heartbreak, healing, and all the humor we find along the way. Harris stars as Michael Lawson, a gay New York real estate agent whose partner of 17 years unexpectedly leaves him. Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

Witnessing the harsh reality of becoming single after being in a long-term, monogamous relationship can certainly hit close to home for many.

In addition to Harris, the series also stars Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Uncoupled is now available to stream on Netflix, and Instinct had the pleasure of connecting with its cast and creators. Interview highlights include:

Neil’s return to comedy.

How the idea for Uncoupled came to fruition.

What makes a breakup a good jumping off point for a rom-com.

What made Neil perfect for the role of Michael.

How Uncoupled is timely for today’s pop culture climate.

How the series is doing good for LGBTQ representation.

Check out the full interviews below!

Neil Patrick Harris (Michael) & Brooks Ashmanska (Stanley)…

Emerson Brooks (Billy) & Tuc Watkins (Colin)…

Darren Star & Jeffrey Richman (Creators)…