Netflix Drops a Steamy Sneak Peek of ‘Élite’ Season 7

‘Élite’ Season 7 is just around the corner, and the anticipation for the hit Spanish series was fueled even more after Netflix dropped a steamy sneak peek, featuring resident hottie André Lamoglia and a newcomer at Las Encinas…

One of the major names who is joining the cast for the seventh season is Brazilian singer Anitta, who is playing the role of “a new self-defense teacher” at Las Encinas, as per Netflix. In a September 2023 interview with Extra Globo, Lamoglia shared what it was like having Anitta on set, stating:

“Unfortunately, my plot is not related to that of Anitta’s character, they are different cores. But I would sometimes run into her in the corridors of Netflix, we would talk about the series, she would say at first that she was a little nervous, as it was her first acting job, but she gained confidence and nailed it, everyone spoke very highly of her.”

“In the end, she commented that the experience was really cool,” he added.

Meanwhile, the recently released video clip features Anitta showering peacefully until Lamoglia causally walks in on her. She is shocked, and asked him what he is doing there, but the hottie just simply responded:

“What’s the matter? Don’t act surprised. You know this is Élite.”

Moreover, Lamoglia also revealed that “a big secret will be revealed” in the upcoming season.

‘Élite’ Season 7 is set to be released on Netflix on October 20. In the meantime, you can watch the steamy sneak peek video here:

This is Élite… what were you expecting?!? 🚿 Season 7, STARRING ANITTA!!!, premieres October 20. pic.twitter.com/ZUYFa4ouCR — Netflix (@netflix) October 9, 2023

Sources: cosmopolitan.com, extra.globo.com