Netflix Drops an Intense and Heated Trailer of ‘Elite’s Remake ‘Class’

Netflix recently dropped the official trailer of ‘Elite’s Indian remake ‘Class,’ and it looks even more intense and heated than the original hit Spanish series.

The official synopsis of ‘Class’ reads:

“When three new scholarship students enter the exclusive world of Hampton International, it eventually leads to a clash between two different worlds. Their arrival leads to a dangerous mix which culminates with a death of a student.”

The three new students of Hampton International try to fit in with the other students from elite backgrounds, but it eventually leads to broken friendships, secrets, betrayals, possibly more crimes, as well as a student’s death. Thereafter, the police gets involved, and every student becomes a suspect in the case.

The Indian remake of ‘Elite’ is starring Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati, and Zeyn Shaw.

Moreover, showrunner and director Ashim Ahluwalia shared about working on the upcoming series stating,

“It was quite a task to adapt a show that has had enormous love globally, particularly because I wanted to rework its cinematic language and set it in New Delhi. I was keen to make something real and intense, something that charts the heightened emotions of teenage life. I also wanted to explore class, something we engage with daily but rarely see authentically depicted on screen.”

‘Class’ is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 3. In the meantime, you can watch the hot, wild and intense trailer…

