Netflix Drops Trailer For ‘Dear White People’s’ Last Season

The full trailer for Dear White People’s final season is out!

Last week, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for the fourth and final season of the series Dear White People. They also dropped the fact that the season is partly a musical, which hasn’t gone over well with the fanbase.

Netflix made Dear White People a musical for the last season pic.twitter.com/MGYYLTPm70 — YOUNG GREEN (@alexactivated) August 6, 2021

dear white people is a musical now… what pic.twitter.com/hJDR6MvsU2 — robert reich stan (@notjacobhooks_) August 6, 2021

but can the cast of dear white people si… pic.twitter.com/fqXqeUyUds — paulˣ lott-menzies (@paulswhtn) August 6, 2021

And now, a full trailer has been released. Though, the trailer hasn’t eased fans’ worries. Previously, we’d heard this season would be “set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future.” The final chapter will see the cast “looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives.” The trailer then shows just that.

At the trailer’s start, we see Samantha White (played by Logan Browning) and Lionel Higgins (DeRon Horton) in a “not-so-distant, post-pandemic future.” Sam visits Lionel at a signing of his most recent volume of a Dear White People book series. The two then reminisce about their senior year at Winchester University.

The trailer then reveals that the musical angle is centered around a Variety Show taking place on campus. Discussions over having a musical part to the show begin before transforming the characters and campus around them. ‘90s hits then take over the video. Though, not before we get a glimpse of Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown!

Thankfully, it looks like some of what originally made Dear White People popular is still there. Characters are wrapped up in drama and social commentary. Talk of politics and activism also folds in with the show’s quirky humor.

But will that mixture of serious topics with quirky personality mix well with dance numbers? Will this final season be able to break through the large confusion fans have over this musical theme? We’ll see when Dear White People Vol. 4 premieres on Netflix on September 22.