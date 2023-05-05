Netflix Just Broke My Gay Little Heart

Netflix’s Smiley was one of my favorite new series thanks to one very hot reason. I’m talking about lead actor Carlos Cuevas, obviously. I can safely dub him one of the sexiest men alive, so I thoroughly enjoyed watching him in the Spanish rom-com from Guillem Clua when it debuted on Netflix last December. Cuevas and Miki Esparbê starred as a missed connection due to a wrong number and how they come across each other in Barcelona and way overthink their feelings. And let me just say, Esparbê, who’s also quite easy on the eyes, was a very lucky man to share screen time with this hunk.

Smiley also starred Pepon Nieto, Meritxell Calvo, Giannina Fruttero, Eduardo Lloveras and Ruth Llopis.

The 8-episode series was fully embraced by its demographic, and it was even nominated for a 2023 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Spanish-Language Television Series. The show had heart, it was funny when it needed to be, spicy when it was supposed to be and was extremely well acted even through the use of dubbing. All the actors portrayed real emotion through their face and body language, and that is a type of chemistry that is hard to find.

That’s why my horny grin has turned into a crying face because Gay Times is reporting that Smiley was cancelled by Netflix after just one season.

According to the source, creator Guillem Clua was recently interviewed by Aqui Catalunya and stated that Netflix had passed over the show for another season. His exact words, put through a translator, are quoted as “I can already tell you that there won’t be a second season of Smiley, but there will be other things that I can’t say right now.”

Let’s hope that “other things” translates to another role for Carlos Cuevas because I need him on my television screen every day.

Did you watch Smiley? Did you like it? How do you feel about its cancelation. Comment and let me know!

