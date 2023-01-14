Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Smiley’ Actor Carlos Cuevas

Carlos Cuevas is starring in Netflix’s gay rom-com series ‘Smiley,’ which was released on the streaming platform on December 7.

And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we?

The Spanish actor was born on December 27, 1996 in Barcelona, Spain, and he is 26 years old. He began his acting career at the age of 5 after appearing in commercials. Cuevas is well-known for starring in soap operas, and he rose to fame after portraying the character of Biel Delmàs in the TV show ‘Ventdelplà.’

Thereafter, he starred as Pol Rubio in the comedy-drama series Merlí. Aside from those, the actor also appeared in other movies and television shows, including ‘Luna, el misterio de Calenda,’ ‘Ahora o nunca,’ and ‘Merlí. Sapere Aude,’ among others.

Moreover, Cuevas is playing the role of Àlex in the series ‘Smiley,’ and he is starring alongside Miki Esparbé, who portrays the character of Bruno. The show’s official synopsis reads:

“Two men and their friends in Barcelona navigate hesitations, hangups and missed connections as they search for the true love they’ve been missing.”

