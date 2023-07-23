Netflix Just Cast a New Spicy Twink on ‘Elite’

The void that Manu Rios left behind can never be filled… or can it?

Despite Elite’s upcoming seventh season being touted as its culmination; it was announced on July 19th that the Netflix fan-favorite drama was indeed returning for another season after that. An eighth season was not-so-nonchalantly filmed a mere five months after wrapping on season seven in Madrid, Spain.

There’s a lot of Elite casting news to go over, including Omar Ayuso returning as Omar in season seven and Mina El Hammani returning as Nadia in season eight. Luckily, a fellow Instinct Magazine writer has already highlighted the hotties joining the cast and classes at Las Encinas in season seven. Take a gander at the gorgeous gentlemen here.

But so far only two new additions to season eight were announced. Ane Rot and Nuno Gallego. Obviously, we’re going to focus on the latter because… hey daddy (ok, maybe not daddy because he’s only 22-years-old).

Nuno Gallego is a model, actor and maybe singer. “Maybe” because his Instagram seems to at least insinuate that he plays guitar and sings in his free time. This is his third-year modeling and acting professionally, having only appeared in two short films before appearing in the first season of musical-drama reboot UPA Next. A second season is currently pending.

Elite’s seventh season premiere date is set for October 2023, so it’s probable that we won’t see Mr. Gallego on our TV screens again until at least mid 2024.

Now that we got a minor introduction over with, let’s take a look at some of his best photos.

Those arms… That hair… Definitely going to be a fan of his… talents when his season of Elite debuts.

Source: Deadline