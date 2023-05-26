New Chris Hemsworth Video Has ‘Something’ Extra Long

Another day, another shirtless video of Chris Hemsworth. Not that anyone is complaining.

The 39-year-old Aussie gifted the world with another one of his at-home workout videos.

Showing off his flexibility, stamina, upper body strength, brute strength and maybe something else (peep when he’s on the floor), the video proves that Hemsworth is always taking his fitness seriously. It makes me want to take my diet more seriously.

Peep the stud exercising below!

One of the comments jokingly states, “You should be cast as Thor or something,” which is ironic because the Marvel actor is unsure if he’ll return to the MCU.

However, Hemsworth is excited for the future of the Extraction saga, the action-thriller film series hosted on Netflix. Extraction 2 debuts on the platform June 16, 2023.

In the meantime, let’s look at more shirtless Chris Hemsworth because he truly is a gift from the gods.

