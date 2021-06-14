New Episode Features Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, and Tammie Brown

In May, drag legend Sherry Vine returned to glittering TV screens across the globe with her brand-new show, The Sherry Vine Variety Show, which is available exclusively on the OUTtv Apple TV Channel.

Inspired by the great variety show legends of the 1970s, Vine and director John Mark invigorate and re-imagine the classic, TV variety show standard with raucous comedy, show-stopped musical numbers, hilarious sketches, and more.

“As a child, I was obsessed with Carol Burnett and the variety shows of the 70’s,” Vine said. “Working on this show, with the unbelievably talented cast and crew, is literally a dream come true.”

This weekly, fun-filled half hour show has received rave reviews for its content and iconic guest star appearances. The next episode will premiere tomorrow, June 15, and Instinct Magazine got its hands on an exclusive teaser trailer. We can expect to see the likes of Drag Race superstars Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, and Tammie Brown.

Del Rio stated, “I’m thrilled to have been a part of this fun project by my hilarious and incredibly talented old, old, old friend, Sherry Vine!! Compared to an abortion, THIS WAS FUN!! The skits are rotted and hysterical. Everyone with a sense of humor needs to watch this show.”

Here is the trailer for an all-new episode of The Sherry Vine Variety Show.

And if you missed it, here is the trailer for the series.