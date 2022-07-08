New Music Video: VELO featuring Nebraska

Summer just got hotter with the release of VELO’s music video for Venom featuring Nebraska Thunderfuck. One of our favorite independent recording artists, VELO, is back with a steamy and sultry track in collaboration with drag artist Nebraska, who was born through a challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

You may be familiar with VELO’s popular videos for Big D*ck Daddy, At Your Door, Oye Papi, and Perra–but now he takes us to the sandy beaches of Costa Rica and the desert oasis of the Las Vegas strip.

VELO tells Instinct:

During the Pandemic I lost myself completely and this song was one of the things that got me through it. Instead of continuing to fall into depression and reinforcing a victim mentality I dove head first into music and that combined with my faith in God, I made it out better than who I was going in. The song Venom ft Nebraska is a personal project that helped me heal a lot of wounds that I had lingering.

During the pandemic, VELO also realized a dream by collaborating with Cazwell on another track called Culo Culito feat. Tom Bike and VELO. We’ll wait on the video for that one!

Nebraska has toured and collaborated with many in the entertainment industry since the drag artist came to life. They are currently working on their own solo EP, which they hope to fund independently with a little help from OnlyFans.

Nebraska tells Instinct:

I love that I get to put my feelings and personal experience into songwriting, it’s extremely therapeutic. In fact, the first song I ever wrote on was a diss track, Bitch Please, and after the song came out I felt a weight lifted off of my heart & I didn’t loathe the bitch the song was about…as much. So songwriting has truly been healing.

Check out VELO’s Venom feat. Nebraska Thunderfuck

Venom is available on all Digital Platforms!

Shot by Pablo Guerrero & Nick San Pedro

Edited by Alan Aldana