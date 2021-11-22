New Postal Service Ad Features Gay Santa

This holiday season, Posten, Norway’s postal service, is giving us all the warm and fuzzy feels.

Two years ago, the organization began to produce an annual holiday advert that has quickly become an anticipated part of the country’s Christmas festivities. This year’s commercial is a love story that has prompted plenty of comments.

The four-minute ad, entitled When Harry Met Santa, plays more like a short film and honors the 50-year anniversary of Norway decriminalizing homosexuality by telling the tale of a man falling in love with Ol’ Saint Nick. While there are no subtitles, the meaning and sentiment is very clear.

Beginning with Harry discovering Santa visiting his home, the men exchange looks, and there is an instant spark. In subsequent years, the Harry continues to keep an eye out for Santa, but his visits are all-too-brief. During one, Santa says, “You snore. I’ll be back next year.” The next year, Santa says, “I’ve got many gifts to deliver. I’ll be back next year. Do I look nice?”

It culminates with Santa staying for a bit longer, saying he got some help from Posten and they can spend more time together. The men then kiss.

The caption at the end reads, “In 2022, it will be 50 years since it became legal to love whomever you want in Norway.”

Oda Rygh, of Norwegian LGBTQ organization FRI, explained the ad’s ultimate message to marketing magazine Kampanje. She said, “For many of us, Christmas is a time we spend with those we love, and it’s nice to see the Norway Post show that love belongs to everyone, regardless of orientation, age, or whether you live at the North Pole.”

The message is clearly resonating with people online.

“How on earth did I figure out my wish for Christmas?!? Congratulations on a beautifully crafted film. Thank you,” wrote one commenter on YouTube.

“This needs a ‘Tissues Alert.’ It’s so beautiful. Thank you,” wrote another.

We certainly agree, and you can watch the ad below.