New Set Photos Show Harry Styles In His Gay Cop Look

We now have on-set shots of My Policeman and a first look at Harry Styles in his gay role.

Singer and actor Harry Styles is currently filming the queer drama movie My Policeman. While previous news shared that Styles was excited for the challenge of going nude and performing in gay sex scenes, we hadn’t yet seen anything of the project. Thankfully, some new paparazzi and fan photos have fixed the problem.

Harry Styles filming My Policeman today. pic.twitter.com/v4QaG1yCke — . (@STYLESARCHlVE) May 4, 2021

Harry Styles and David Dawson filming for ‘My Policeman’ in Brighton pic.twitter.com/pLYwmyoIfL — Fashion & Pop Culture (@postbestfshn) May 4, 2021

Harry Styles on the set of My Policeman. pic.twitter.com/KRzH4yZX1c — . (@STYLESARCHlVE) May 7, 2021

Harry filming at the beach for "My Policeman" pic.twitter.com/ia3ey7Vm6X — best harry pics (@hstylespics) May 7, 2021

In the first set of photos, we see Styles wearing a period-appropriate policeman’s uniform. Then in another set of photos, Styles is seen in more casual clothing. A third then shows Styles enjoying the beach. After the pictures started to trend online, Styles’ fans expressed joy and a lot of thirst.

that’s it im done for pic.twitter.com/QHSQMOCj3z — love love loves H (@phharrystyless) May 7, 2021

the only time i will ever find someone smoking a cigarette to be attractive — phia♡︎ (@tbslonelyheartt) May 7, 2021

HE IS SMOKING — one direction (@luvmyStyles_94) May 7, 2021

Though, some thought the photos made for the perfect joke. And others made comments about not liking the police, considering last year’s protests.

My Policeman is based on a novel with the same name by Bethan Roberts. The story takes place both in the modern-day and in the 1950s.

As the novel’s synopsis explains:

“It is in 1950s’ Brighton that Marion (Emma Corrin) first catches sight of Tom (Harry Styles). He teaches her to swim in the shadow of the pier and Marion is smitten—determined her love will be enough for them both. A few years later in Brighton Museum, Patrick (David Dawson) meets Tom. Patrick is besotted with Tom and opens his eyes to a glamorous, sophisticated new world. Tom is their policeman, and in this age it is safer for him to marry Marion. The two lovers must share him, until one of them breaks and three lives are destroyed.”

We are *delighted* that Emma Corrin will be starring opposite Harry Styles in Amazon Studios’ romantic drama #MyPoliceman, based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by @BethanRoberts8. https://t.co/3atoMj2ReH pic.twitter.com/8eD0tAYgWX — Chatto&Windus (@ChattoBooks) February 5, 2021

But the story is more than just a bisexual love triangle. As the relationship becomes messier, the UK’s former indecency law is utilized. The story then explores the impact that the former homophobic law had on gay people. This is explored with the older cast, which includes Gina McKee as older Marion, Linus Roache as older Tom, and Rupert Everett as older Patrick.

With Greg Berlanti producing, Michael Grandage directing, and Philadelphia’s Ron Nyswaner writing the adapting script, there are some big names connected to this film. We still have time till we see the finished project, however, as no release date has yet to be announced.