New Song ‘Daylight’ Is An Ode To Unplugging From Social Media

Out singer/songwriter Milahroy recently joined Instinct Magazine for an Instagram Live chat on his new single and music video, ‘Daylight.’

The track, featuring theLMNOP, is a sonic exploration on unplugging, getting away from social media, and recharging.

i find peace inside of this space, take my time before i wake

day light / close the blinds up on the outside

somethings knocking so i stay quiet

back to sleep / leave a message after the…

Milahroy describes ‘Daylight’ as “an ode to disconnection & rejuvenation.”

“The song is about closing the blinds, locking yourself out from the world because sometimes we need to get away from everything and everyone just to recharge and check on yourself and spend time with yourself.”

Musically, the down-tempo synth-pop track alternates between a languid sense of melancholy to rebellious rancor as the chorus downbeat kicks things up.

Milahroy’s vocals are evocative and strong without losing a sense of the introspection at play.

In the video, directed by Patrick McPheron/Interiorstate and choreographed by Danny Dolan, Milahroy literally does battle with himself trying to stay off of social media.

In our IG Live chat, the furry artist opened up about the inspiration for the song and video, how he approaches the creative process, artists that helped shape him and more.

Note – some interview responses were slightly edited for clarity and my incessant crosstalk.

Instinct Magazine: Your new single and music video, ‘Daylight,’ seems a bit more introspective than your recent songs ‘DFO’ and ‘Cool.’ What was the inspiration behind it?

Milahroy: One of my producers Jesse came into the room one day saying he was really depressed – it was the same day we opened up ‘Daylight.’ We heard the sounds of the synths and the drums, and it just felt like a sad song, right?

This was mid-pandemic and just always being on social media. Always checking your phone, always being in this constant communication, and never having time away from that. I put a limit on all my social media. Growing up in this day and age, with social media, it is kind of toxic and I really wanted to be very present in the moment.

I really wanted to brush upon mental health as well because that was a really big thing during this whole year. I had a lot of friends struggling, I’ve struggled myself. I got a therapist the first month of the pandemic and it really helps.

IM: How do you approach the creative process? Do you lockdown until a new track is finished? Or put it on a shelf and come back with fresh ears?

Milahroy: You know, every song is different. For ‘Cool,’ we came up with the guitar riff before anything else. With ‘DFO,’ the instruments did come first and then we just kind of sat down and listen listen listen. So, it’s often a sound that you’re looking for, or the sound kind of paves the way.

IM: When did you know you wanted to be a singer and songwriter?

Milahroy: My oldest sister tells me, “You were just always singing, always singing. Like every since you were young.” And I’d memorize these little dances, and I’d get my little brother and be, like, “We’re doing this dance.” And he’s like, “no.” And I’m like, “Get over here. We’re doing this dance.” I was a very, very expressive kid when I was younger, but I didn’t know that.

Freshman year of high school, I had a little notebook with little poems I was writing. And the poems became songs.

IM: What artists would you say influence your writing?

Milahroy: I’m going to start naming artists, but they didn’t necessarily inspire the way I sing or the type of music I write, but they were just sounds in my ears growing up. My mom loved Elvis a lot. My dad was really into the Doobie Brothers. My sisters were really into like R&B 90s, so like Salt-N-Pepa, they loved Christina Aguilera.

For me it was more the rock music, like the punk bands that I really got were like Fallout Boy and Linkin Park.

IM: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Milahroy: I’ve opened up for bigger artists and seen friends hit big success, and I’ve always asked that question. And they’re always like, ‘persistence is key.’ And I love that, it’s so true. But with that, I don’t want to lose myself in all of that as well.

Some people that I’ve seen hit success, they could lose who they are, as an artist. The authenticity starts to fade away when more eyes get locked on them. Persistency is key, I’ve been doing it for a while and I’m going to keep doing it, but I need to just remember my passion, what my gift is, and what my intention is behind creating and releasing music.

You can check out the full Instagram Live chat with Milahroy below.

