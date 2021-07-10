New Update on ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Video Game Brings a Thirst Trap

Video game developer Crystal Dynamics is hoping to draw players into Marvel’s Avengers game with a thirst trap. The role-playing video game with the Marvel Comics characters, available to play on Playstation 4/ 5, Xbox One/ Series X/ Series S, and PC, has been plagued with problems ever since the game was released almost a year ago.

In an update released on Thursday, July 8, Crystal Dynamics announced new skins for the playable characters in Marvel’s Avengers available for purchase in the game’s marketplace. Among the new skins was a white outfit for Black Widow, a cross-promotional item tied to the newest MCU film about the aforementioned character.

The skin that is bound to create some thirsty tweets, memes, etc. is the American Dream Outfit for Captain America. On the Marvel’s Avengers official Twitter account, this skin was announced in a tweet with a nine-second video showing the Star-Spangled Man do a super-hero landing with his shield and wearing no shirt. The reactions to the tweet were priceless.

Sun's out, guns out, shield out. Bask in the summer heat with the American Dream Outfit for Captain America. ☀️ Weekly Blog #45 – https://t.co/Tgiq5M9vhC pic.twitter.com/B6Zz2jO5U9 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 8, 2021

This isn’t the first time that fans have been treated to a Captain America thirst trap. First of all, Chris Evans is a thirst trap unto himself, and even though it was for laughs, there was a joke made in Avengers: Endgame about Captain America’s ass.

In another story about Captain America, Dean Cain, former Superman from the ABC show Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and current Trump cultist took to Fox News to whine about the “woke” Captain America in the new Marvel Comics miniseries, The United States of Captain America.

Cain’s appearance on Fox & Friends trended on Twitter with numerous tweeters calling out the actor for his lack of talent and his politics.

Actually, 'cartoon' is a little generous, the hamster is played by a dirty sock. — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) July 9, 2021

Dean Cain telling other people how to manage their career is funny to me. pic.twitter.com/7GSBjvYgOh — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) July 9, 2021

Dean Cain isn’t super and he’s hardly a man. He’s just another Republican piece of shit. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) July 9, 2021

A Republican Dean Cain Superman would not save you. He would fly by to let you "pull yourself up by your bootstraps" and let you die while he looks for imaginary Jewish space lasers. — Secret Agent Number Six (@DesignationSix) July 9, 2021

