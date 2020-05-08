New Video Game Allows You To Have Any Penis You Want

Cyberpunk 2077 Promised Mass Inclusivity And Now They Announce You Can Customize Your Penis Size

Last summer we learned an upcoming video game, Cyberpunk 2077, promised to make its game the most inclusive one yet. The games’ concept artist announced the character creation menu would have male, female, and non-binary options. Basically, the character you create will just start as a neutral shell and you’ll be able to customize the the avatar however you’d like, including both masculine and feminine traits or neutral, too. We also learned in the previous announcement that the game will involve romance of both longevity and one-night stands, so this SIM style game can be either in line with your reality or a chance to live on the wild side – even if that wild side means being monogamous! And get this, you may be able to swoon your virtual loved one with a surprising … uhh … member?

According to IGN, Cyberpunk 2077’s character creation will allow you to customize your genitalia. Yes, you read that right, your video game character can have the biggest (or smallest) breasts, buttocks, and genitals – including to the report even “a combination of genitals.” You can be anyone you want to be without limits, which is pretty cool. You can be your own virtual size queen! But, it appears that the character creation isn’t necessarily for you, but instead for the other players in the game. You’ll be playing in first-person viewpoint AKA you’ll only be able to see what’s in front of you, putting you in the driver’s seat of this virtual reality. Cyberpunk’s official description is:

Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in dystopian Night City, an open world with six distinct regions. Players assume the role of V, a customizable mercenary, in a first-person perspective, acquiring skills in hacking and machinery, an arsenal of ranged weapons, and options for melee combat. Both lethal and non-lethal playthroughs are possible.

It’s no wonder why the game already has an 18+ R classification rating in Australia, which is equal to the M rating in the United States. Between violence and promise of “events where [your character will] have the option to engage in sexual activities with other characters or prostitutes (from a first-person perspective) depict partially nude characters moaning suggestively while moving through various positions. Some scenes contain brief depictions of thrusting motions; other scenes depict a character’s head moving towards a partner’s crotch,” we can guarantee this is going to be raunchier than another video game franchise, Grand Theft Auto, which seems a bit more mild than this much anticipated video game.

Esports and video gaming has been on the rise since quarantine. Most to all are appropriately social distancing and quarantine themselves, which has made us more reliable on technology and self-entertainment. When we aren’t Zoom Conferencing with our loved ones, it’s likely we’re finding time to play some games to relax. And with traditional sports on hiatus, Esports is having their moment as they are the only sport to not require a live audience or even have their players in the same room.

And back to the penis size selector. When Cyberpunk 2077 is released in late September this year on all video game platforms, it will not have been the first game to have a size selector for your genitals. Conan Exiles, Funcom’s Early Access survival game, has an endowment slider that lets players adjust the size of their character’s penis and breasts. But mixing in all of the other great “adjustments” to the game, it’s quite obvious that Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be the next smash hit that plenty of gaymers will be tuning in to play.

Sources: IGN , Variety , PCGamer