New York City recorded its lowest levels of shootings and homicides for the month of January since modern tracking began, according to data released during the first months of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration.

The early statistics have drawn attention from city officials and residents alike, with the NYPD reporting a significant drop in several major crime categories compared with January 2025.

While crime trends often fluctuate from year to year, the numbers for January stand out because they represent the lowest totals for that month on record, including fewer shootings, fewer shooting victims, and fewer homicides across the city.

Shootings and Homicides Drop Significantly

According to NYPD figures cited in public reports, New York City recorded 40 shooting incidents in January, marking the lowest number ever documented for that month. The previous January record was 50 shootings, recorded in 2025.

The number of shooting victims also fell to 47, another record low for January.

Homicides saw one of the most dramatic declines. The city recorded 12 murders during the month, compared with 30 homicides in January 2025. That represents a drop of roughly 60 percent year-over-year.

Officials highlighted that Manhattan and Staten Island reported zero murders during the month, an uncommon occurrence for two entire boroughs.

City leaders pointed to these numbers as evidence that public safety strategies and law-enforcement efforts are continuing to affect crime levels.

Declines Across Several Crime Categories

Beyond gun violence, several other major crime categories also decreased in New York City compared with the same period a year earlier.

Overall major crime dropped by nearly seven percent, according to NYPD statistics.

Burglary saw one of the most notable changes, with incidents falling by almost 30 percent compared with January 2025.

Retail theft, which has been a growing concern in many major cities in recent years, also declined. Reports indicate that retail theft dropped by roughly 16 percent compared with the previous January.

Robberies decreased as well, falling by nearly 10 percent during the same period.

While one month of data cannot fully determine long-term trends, these declines suggest that several key crime categories moved downward at the start of the year.

Cold Weather and Seasonal Factors

Crime data can be influenced by seasonal conditions, and some observers have noted that winter weather may play a role in crime patterns.

January 2026 included several stretches of unusually cold temperatures across the Northeast. Historically, extreme cold can reduce outdoor activity, which in turn may affect certain types of crimes.

City officials have acknowledged the role that weather can sometimes play, though they also emphasize that the statistics reflect the work of law enforcement and public safety programs across the city.

Mamdani Administration Focuses on Safety and Outreach

During the same period, the Mamdani administration announced a series of initiatives aimed at public safety and community support, particularly during severe winter conditions.

City agencies coordinated efforts to assist vulnerable residents during cold snaps. Outreach workers were deployed across areas with large unsheltered populations, providing supplies such as blankets, warm clothing, meals, and transportation to shelters or warming centers.

The city also expanded the use of mobile warming units and outreach teams, which included workers from multiple departments and organizations focused on health and social services.

Officials said the goal of these programs was to ensure that residents facing extreme winter conditions could access support quickly and safely.

A Snapshot, Not a Full-Year Trend

Although the January numbers have drawn attention, experts often caution against drawing broad conclusions from a single month of data. Crime patterns typically shift throughout the year, especially in a city such as New York, and can be influenced by a range of factors including seasonal changes, policing strategies, economic conditions, and population movement. With that being said, it begs to ask everyone to read stats and not just ads.

Still, the figures mark the lowest January totals recorded in the city’s modern crime statistics, making the data a notable early benchmark during Mayor Mamdani’s time in office.

As the year continues, additional months of data will provide a clearer picture of whether the trends seen in January continue throughout the rest of the year. For now, the numbers have sparked conversation across New York about public safety, policy decisions, and what the city’s crime trends may look like moving forward under Mamdani’s leadership in New York City.