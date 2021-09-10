Newly Released Trailer Gives First Peek of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

In November 2003, the third (and what we thought was the last) film in The Matrix series, The Matrix Revolutions came out. It was in August 2019, 20 years after the film that started it all, The Matrix, was released, that it was announced a fourth film was coming. Set to be released around Christmas after being pushed back from its original May release date, the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections hit YouTube on Thursday morning.

The trailer, shown first at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on August 24, starts with Neo’s (Keanu Reeves) Matrix identity, Neil in a session with a psychiatrist (played by Neil Patrick Harris).

From there, the song “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Starship starts playing and we see Neo and Trinity (Carrie-Ann Moss) encounter each other with Trinity asking Neo, “Have we met?”

While the trailer lacks in giving us an idea of the storyline of The Matrix Resurrections is, we are privy to plenty of action sequences including Neo redirecting a missile to hit a helicopter and glimpses of the real-world Matrix wasteland.

Other notable things from The Matrix Resurrections trailer are the blue pills as well as a red pill presented to Neo by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character.

We also get a good glimpse of Jessica Henwick’s yet unnamed character.

Another actor the trailer shows is Jonathan Groff at the end of the trailer but like the other new actors to the franchise, it is unknown how his character fits in with the film. Noticeably missing from the trailer is Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niobe.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22.

