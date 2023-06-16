Nicholas Galitzine & Taylor Zakhar Perez on Their Sexy Scenes Together

We are only a few months away from witnessing the highly anticipated gay rom-com, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ and hotties Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez recently spilled the tea on filming their sexy scenes.

Based on their new GQ interview, the two actors seem to have become really close friends who have a push and pull dynamic, and it was quite amusing.

“I don’t like Nick, but I respect him,” Zakhar Perez joked.

Meanwhile, Galitzine countered:

“Mine’s the other way! I don’t respect your game, but I do like you very much.”

Talking about their steamy scenes, intimacy coordinator Robbie Taylor Hunt revealed:

“There’s a playful teasing that never veered into anything nasty, which was a lovely dynamic to be a part of. But also they just treated each other like colleagues and co-creatives in a really nice, collaborative way.”

“There’s so much choreography to sex…ual scenes,” Zakhar Perez noted.

To which Galitzine added,

“It’s a crazy thing to be intimate in that way with your friend. And we want people to fall in love with these characters, because their love has to be real.”

“Our guards were down during the rehearsals. But as soon as someone would yell “Cut”? “One of us would say something stupid, like, Get off me!,”” Zakhar Perez further shared.

Moreover, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is centered on Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States, and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). The two of them start out as rivals who are forced to become fake friends, then eventually develop a deeper relationship as feelings grow along the way.

The much awaited gay rom-com movie is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 11. And guess what? ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is Rated R… 😉

