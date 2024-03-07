Nicholas Galitzine’s ‘Mary & George’ Queer Sex Scenes Soak the Net

‘Mary & George’, which is starring Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine as the titular characters, was recently released, and it is rocking the internet with its V steamy queer sex scenes…

For a bit of context, as synopsis of the historical miniseries via Sky TV reads:

Advertisement

“Mary & George is an audacious historical psychodrama inspired by the unbelievable true story of Mary Villiers (Moore), who molded her beautiful and charismatic son, George (Galitzine), to scheme, seduce, and kill to conquer the Court of England and King James VI of Scotland and I of England (Tony Curran), and become his all-powerful lover.”

SPOILER incoming…

The premiere episode shows Galitzine’s George in the midst of a French orgy, and that kicks off an even steamier venture when he sets out for England, and seduces King James. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, the 29-year-old English actor talked about his character’s first queer sexual experience, which he filmed with Khalil Ben Gharbia, who is playing the role of Jean.

“For George, it was really interesting because those scenes in France, we actually didn’t get around to shooting till the end of the schedule. And for me, that was always a really important part of George’s history that I needed to be filled in. I mean, it’s his genesis in a lot of ways,” he shared.

Advertisement

Galitzine continued explaining,

“So, getting the casting of Jean [Gharbia] right was really important – I think that relationship and the charisma that he has in sort of helping really tease the truth of George’s identity out of himself.”

He also revealed how he feels after filming the intimate queer scenes, expressing:

“He [George] was so repressed in some ways, and I’m just really, really proud of how those scenes turned out, especially being so far removed from the rest of what we filmed in the first few episodes at the start of the shoot.”

Advertisement

Related: Nicholas Galitzine & Julianne Moore on ‘Mary & George’s Queer Plot

Meanwhile, in an interview with AP, the ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ heartthrob also shared his sentiments on George’s status as an LGBTQ icon.

“He does exist, yes, as an icon. And I hope will continue to be so after the show comes out. That was actually a really interesting thing to discover. Him being from the 1600s, you know, you might doubt his relevancy today. But he’s actually mentioned in the book of a movie I did, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’, which is a really interesting sort of tether between the two. So that was personally very gratifying,” he stated.

Advertisement

But wait, THERE’S MORE!

Galitzine is well aware that ‘Mary & George’ is causing quite the stir on the internet, and here’s how he reacted:

Advertisement

‘Mary & George’ premiered on Sky Atlantic and NOW on March 5. Also, it is set to be released on STARZ on April 5.

Sources: digitalspy.com, apnews.com