From New Album to Returning to ‘The Voice’, Nick Jonas is Everywhere

With his fourth studio album, Spaceman set to be released on Friday, Nick Jonas premiered the music video for the album’s title track in the last hour. In the video, Jonas, who serves up an intergalactic thirst trap, plays an astronaut stranded out on some foreign world similar to the film The Martian.

The similarity between the “Spaceman” music video and the Matt Damon movie was not lost on Joe Jonas either, who put a post ribbing his younger brother.

Jonas’s forthcoming album is not the only thing keeping him busy currently. The youngest of the trio known as the Jonas Brothers also pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on February 27, where he performed both “Spaceman” and “This is Heaven.”

Additionally, Jonas recently returned to NBC’s singing competition show The Voice as a coach replacing Gwen Stefani.

Jonas also stars in the recently released film Chaos Walking with Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. The film is based on the science-fiction novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, the first book in the Chaos Walking trilogy by Patrick Ness.

Jonas spoke to ABC News Radio Online about working with Holland and meeting the Spider-Man star while promoting Jumanji:

“Tom Holland is a great guy…we hit it off right away. It was just really exciting because when you meet somebody and you like them outside of a work environment, it makes that much easier and more fun.”

You can watch the music video for “Spaceman” below.

